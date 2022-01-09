Things to Do This Week, Jan. 10-17

Gordon Clark is known for his landscape photography. He and Coachella Valley celebrity photographer Michael Childers have combined forces on an exhibit in Joshua Tree.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY GORDON CLARK
Palm Springs Friends of Philharmonic: Jan. 12
The 2022 concert series kicks off with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra from London conducted by Victor Petrenko with Olga Kern on piano. All concerts take place at the McCallum Theatre.
Michael Childers and Gordon Clark Exhibit: Jan. 13 to March 13
Two of the best photographers join forces to help the Joshua Tree Gallery of Contemporary Art relaunch under a new partnership. Childers, a Coachella Valley resident, is known for his collection of celebrity photos, while Clark, originally from Johannesburg, will show spellbinding images of African landscape and people.
Indigenous Dance Residency: Jan. 14
Presented by Nickerson-Rossi Dance’s Palm Springs Dance Academy, featured guest Julenda Satow Freeman, will navigate through a series of three post-modern dance works that she choreographed in a week-long residency.
Melissa Morgan Fine Art Opening Reception: Jan. 14
Melissa Morgan’s Palm Desert gallery highlights abstractionists Deborah Dancy, Marcia Roberts, and Cybele Rowe. Attend the free opening reception to be one of the first to see the artists’ colorful paintings and clay pieces.
Fan Halen: Jan. 14
As the band’s name suggests, the members of this tribute act adore Van Halen. They apply their expertise on the California-born hard rock group to a note-for-note rendition of fan favorites like “Jump” at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella.
Kim Stringfellow Lecture - “Nevada Test Sites”: Jan. 14
Joshua Tree artist Kim Stringfellow will give a talk that is part of The Mojave Project, a transmedia documentary and curatorial project exploring the physical, geological, and cultural landscape of the Mojave Desert.
David Spade at Morongo Casino: Jan. 14
The Saturday Night Live alum who voices a character in the upcoming Hotel Transylvania: Transformania brings his unique sense of humor to the desert.
David Foster: Jan. 14–15
You may not recognize David Foster by name, but you definitely know his songs. The 16-time Grammy winner penned Kenny Loggins’ “Forever,” Celine Dion’s “The Prayer,” and Chicago’s “You’re the Inspiration,” plus more than 100 other tunes. See him at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
Art Under the Eaves: Jan. 15
The Desert Art Center in Palm Springs offers an outdoor display of artwork for sale by a variety of its artists. Come and browse. Free parking.
Ken Cowan, Organist Concert: Jan. 16
Regarded as one of North America’s finest concert organists, Ken Cowan will perform at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Palm Desert. He has performed in Canada, Europe, and Asia.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE TEMPTATIONS
The Temptations
The Temptations & The Four Tops: Jan. 15
Two Motown legends team up to play the sounds of the 1960s at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. Both groups appear on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.
Flo Rida: Jan. 15
You’ve gotten down to “Low” in nightclubs since 2007. Now, sing along to the song — plus other chart-toppers like “Right Round” and “Wild Ones” — at rapper Flo Rida’s show at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.
Take Center Stage - Downtown Indio: Jan. 15
Live country music, delicious food, taste of local brews and enter a corn hole tournament by Desert Four Baggers, 6-9 p.m. at the Outdoor Living Room — the site of the city’s amphitheater that has not been built. A ribbon cutting will also premiere the city’s latest art installation: The “Colossal Cacti” sculptures from the 2019 Coachella Music and Arts festival.
Sand Storm Lacrosse Festival: Jan. 15–16
Boys’ and girls’ high school lacrosse teams gather at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio for two jam-packed days of games, culminating in championship playoffs.
PHOTOGRAPH BY CHRISTIAN GUERRA
Paradise Road Show comes to The Saguaro Palm Springs.
Paradise Road Show: Jan. 15–16
Travel back to the days of Ford Thunderbirds and Kawasaki Triples at this classic car and motorcycle show at The Saguaro Palm Springs. Attendees can check out (or show off) hot rods and Harleys and browse vendor booths.
The Lettermen: Jan. 16
Bring your beloved to the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert for an evening of dreamy love songs — including “The Way You Look Tonight” and “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” — with pop trio The Lettermen.
Rockin’ the Keys: The Music of Icons: Jan. 17
Vicki’s of Santa Fe will open its monthly Supper Club Series with a Broadway-style performance dinner show where guests enjoy a 3-course dinner and show. Take a musical journey through the most recognizable piano moments of all time.