Things to Do This Week, Jan. 10-17

Indigenous Dance Residency: Jan. 14

Presented by Nickerson-Rossi Dance’s Palm Springs Dance Academy, featured guest Julenda Satow Freeman, will navigate through a series of three post-modern dance works that she choreographed in a week-long residency.

Melissa Morgan Fine Art Opening Reception: Jan. 14

Melissa Morgan’s Palm Desert gallery highlights abstractionists Deborah Dancy, Marcia Roberts, and Cybele Rowe. Attend the free opening reception to be one of the first to see the artists’ colorful paintings and clay pieces.

Fan Halen: Jan. 14

As the band’s name suggests, the members of this tribute act adore Van Halen. They apply their expertise on the California-born hard rock group to a note-for-note rendition of fan favorites like “Jump” at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella.

Kim Stringfellow Lecture - “Nevada Test Sites”: Jan. 14

Joshua Tree artist Kim Stringfellow will give a talk that is part of The Mojave Project, a transmedia documentary and curatorial project exploring the physical, geological, and cultural landscape of the Mojave Desert.