Things to Do This Week, Feb. 21-28

More than 500 cars will hit the auction block at McCormick's 72nd annual Classic Car Show, Feb. 25-27, in Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCORMICK'S CLASSIC CAR SHOW
Modernism Week: through Feb. 27
With more than 300 events over the course of 11 days, Modernism Week takes over the Coachella Valley with a variety of experiences in architecture, music, fashion, and programming rooted in the 1960s and '70s.
Black History Caravan: Feb. 21
Attend the second Caravan through African American History in Palm Springs, 10 a.m. Feb. 21, beginning at the Agua Caliente Spa Resort Casino in downtown Palm Springs. This event showcases landmarks and historical people of African American descent in the Palm Springs area.
Storm Large & Le Bonheur: Feb. 21
Storm Large and her new band Le Bonheur bring Large’s sultry signature sound to 13 of the Great American Songbook’s most romantic ditties. Fall in love at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY STRAIGHT NO CHASER
Straight No Chaser was discovered in 2006 after posting a video on YouTube performing "12 Days of Christmas".
Straight No Chaser: Feb. 23
Straight No Chaser’s “Back in the High Life” tour takes them to Palm Desert with a stop at the McCallum Theatre. The unfailingly funny acapella group began at Indiana University in 1996 and landed an album deal after a recording of their 1998 Christmas show went viral.
Steve Tyrell: Feb. 24
As a producer, Steve Tyrell left his mark on some of the 20th century’s most memorable tunes, including B.J. Thomas’ “Hooked on a Feeling” and “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head.” His show McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert demonstrates his equal skill as a vocalist.
Levent: Feb. 24–26
Magician Levent honed his sleight-of-hand skills performing in Manhattan as a teenager and went on to become an expert in vaudeville and magic history. He brings his signature tricks to Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MARY NUTTER COLLEGIATE CLASSIC
More than 25 top Division I women's softball teams will compete at the Big League Dreams Complex in Cathedral City.
Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic: Feb. 24-27
The Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic is the nation’s largest and most prestigious preseason college softball tourney, featuring more than 25 top Division I teams playing at the Big League Dreams Complex in Cathedral City. Among the teams are UCLA, San Diego State, UC Riverside, Missouri, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and Oregon.
Randy Linder: Feb. 25
Even the biggest Creedence Clearwater Revival fans may have to look twice at Randy Linder to ensure they’re not actually witnessing John Fogerty in his element. Linder and his band rock out at the Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella in this tribute to CCR.
Mary Woronov Retrospective: Feb. 25
Mary Woronov, the artist-actress known for her electric roles in Rock 'n' Roll High School and Deathrace 2000, is celebrated with an exhibition of her paintings and a screening of Eating Raoul followed by a Q&A with her at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.
Gary Numan
Gary Numan, The Intruder Tour: Feb. 25
You know his by the song, Cars, released in 1979 as part of The Pleasure Principle album. He makes a stop at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown.
ZZ Top: Feb. 25
Legendary rock band, ZZ Top, known for their blues-infused rock music, bawdy lyrics and long, red beards, will take the stage at The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa. The band’s best-selling album is 1983’s Eliminator, which spawned the hit singles “Legs” and “Sharped Dress Man.”
McCormick’s Classic Car Show: Feb. 25-27
This 72nd annual Classic Car Show and Auction of 500+ cars features sports, classic, vintage, muscle, hot rods and special interest cars at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Prices from just $2,000 to over $250,000. Free Champagne Happy Hour, 11 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25 for buyers and sellers.
Arrival from Sweden: Feb. 26
“Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” the closest possible thing to seeing ABBA perform in the flesh. Tribute band Arrival from Sweden echoes the Scandinavian sensations’ high-energy pop sound at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.
Lisa Lynn & the Broken Hallelujahs: Feb. 26
Benefiting Friends of the Desert Mountains, Lisa Lynn & the Broken Hallelujahs bring their music to the outdoor stage on the center lawn in front of Saks Fifth Avenue at The Gardens on El Paseo.
Tools For Tomorrow’s Musical Extravaganza: Feb. 28
Selections from the Great American Songbook will be performed by vocalists Terri Olsen and Frank DiSalvo along with the Blend Band at Tools For Tomorrow’s musical extravaganza dinner party at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa. The event benefits the group’s valley-wide after-school program integrating music, creative writing, art, and drama.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCALLUM THEATRE
Step back, about 220 miles from Earth, and experience the planet from a new perspective with Terry Virts.
View from Above: Feb. 28
Need some space? Former International Space Station Commander Terry Virts shares videos, photos, and stories from life above Earth in this National Geographic Live! experience at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.