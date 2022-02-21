Things to Do This Week, Feb. 21-28

Modernism Week: through Feb. 27



With more than 300 events over the course of 11 days, Modernism Week takes over the Coachella Valley with a variety of experiences in architecture, music, fashion, and programming rooted in the 1960s and '70s.

Black History Caravan: Feb. 21

Attend the second Caravan through African American History in Palm Springs, 10 a.m. Feb. 21, beginning at the Agua Caliente Spa Resort Casino in downtown Palm Springs. This event showcases landmarks and historical people of African American descent in the Palm Springs area.

Storm Large & Le Bonheur: Feb. 21

Storm Large and her new band Le Bonheur bring Large’s sultry signature sound to 13 of the Great American Songbook’s most romantic ditties. Fall in love at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.