Things to Do This Week, May 2-9

Stargazing Parties: May 2-6

The Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory has brought back in-person star gazing parties from 8:30-9:30 each night. Groups will be small. Enjoy a constellation tour and take a look through the telescope in the dome.

Palm Springs State of the City Address: May 3

Mayor Lisa Middleton will deliver the annual State of the City address at the famed Plaza Theatre. Four community members will also be honored by the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce. A ticketed reception will be held afterwards at Il Corso Palm Springs. The public can attend the State of the City address only for free.

2022 Kitten Season Foster Classes: May 3

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter will conduct informational classes where you can learn about fostering and if it strikes your fancy, sign up on the spot to become a foster parent to a kitten or two this season.

ALWAYS TINA: MAY 4

Tina Turner is simply the best — but this free tribute to the queen of rock ’n’ roll comes in at a close second. Find out what love’s got to do with it at the Palm Springs Downtown Park.