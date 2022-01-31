Things to Do This Week, Jan. 31 to Feb. 7

FREE YOGA: FEB. 1

Every Tuesday morning starting Feb. 1 through April, enjoy free yoga classes taught by professional instructor Patti Wexler at the Cathedral City Amphitheater. No need to RSVP. Just show up and engage.

BERNADETTE PETERS: FEB. 1

Broadway phenom Bernadette Peters made her showbiz debut at age 3 in the TV show Juvenile Jury. Now, she appears on the McCallum Theatre stage in Palm Desert, singing tunes by Sondheim, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and other great composers.

JAY JOHNSON: FEB. 2

Soap fans will remember Jay Johnson as Chuck Campbell, a ventriloquist who often spilled his true opinions via a puppet named Bob. The comedian/puppeteer appears at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

THE HIGHWAYMEN: FEB. 2

Outlaw country stars Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson recorded three albums — and filmed one Western movie — as supergroup The Highwaymen. The legendary band lives on with this tribute at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

SUNNYLANDS REOPENS: FEB. 2

After closing in late December due to the pandemic, Sunnylands plans to reopen. House tours will be exteriors only, while other axctivties like yoga clases, bird walks, tai chi will remain on hold.