Things to Do This Week, June 14-21

"Forever Marilyn" makes her official return to downtown Palm Springs with an unveiling on June 20. This photo was taken when she was dismanteled in 2014.
PHOTOGRAPH BY JIM POWERS
As a tease for the return of VillageFest on July 1, a mini-VillageFest will be held June 15 from 5-8 p.m. on Tahquitz Canyon between Palm Canyon and Indian Canyon drives.
El Paseo in Palm Desert celebrates California’s reopening on June 15 from pandemic restrictions with participating restaurants and stores offering 6/15 themed specials with various retail and dining discounts, and/or having individual store celebrations.
Superwolves will play a socially distanced concert June 16 at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown featuring Matt Sweeney and Bonnie “Prince” Billy, who have reunited for an album 16 years after their original underground classic.
Enjoy a tasty dinner pairing with Del Maguey Mezcal at 7 p.m. June 16 at Saguaro Palm Springs. This dinner is inclusive of a welcome cocktail, hors d'oeuvre, 3-course meal, and a flight of 3 Del Maguey varietals.This dinner will be held outdoors, unless weather/summer heat doesn't allow it.
Desert Rose Productions in Palm Springs opens “The Miss Firecracker Contest” on June 17 for a 2+-week run. The story focuses on Carnelle, who thinks that winning the local beauty contest will restore her soiled reputation and make her somebody in her small Mississippi community.
Palm Springs Women in Film & Television will host the screening of two short films at 7 p.m. June 17 at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Each film was produced by the organization’s Filmmakers Lab and was shot in Palm Springs.
A special screening of the film, Take Back, starring Mickey Rourke and directed by Cathedral City resident Christian Sesma will be shown at 7:30 p.m. June 17 at the Mary Pickford Theater in Cathedral City. The film was shot in the Coachella Valley during the pandemic and is produced by Mike Hatton, who is a former NewsChannel 3 reporter who was cast in the Oscar-nominated Green Book. Rourke and other stars of the film are expected to be in attendance for the screening.
The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a live town hall with Sen. Melissa Mendez at 10:30 a.m. June 18 at the Mary Pickford Theater in Cathedral City. Free admission to this QW&A event.
The "Forever Marilyn" statue will be officially revealed at its downtown Palm Springs location on Museum Way at 7 p.m. June 20. The ceremony is expected to bring out both supporters and an opposition group to the location of the 26-foot sculpture by artist Seward Johnson.
To recognize National Pride Month and to officially welcome patrons back following the reopening of California from COVID restrictions, the Cathedral City Gay Business Association has created an Open House Tour of five bars, June 21-26.
