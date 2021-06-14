Things to Do This Week, June 14-21

As a tease for the return of VillageFest on July 1, a mini-VillageFest will be held June 15 from 5-8 p.m. on Tahquitz Canyon between Palm Canyon and Indian Canyon drives.

El Paseo in Palm Desert celebrates California’s reopening on June 15 from pandemic restrictions with participating restaurants and stores offering 6/15 themed specials with various retail and dining discounts, and/or having individual store celebrations.

Superwolves will play a socially distanced concert June 16 at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown featuring Matt Sweeney and Bonnie “Prince” Billy, who have reunited for an album 16 years after their original underground classic.