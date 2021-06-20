Things to Do This Week, June 21-28

Cathedral City gay bars welcome back the community with an Open House Tour in which each of the five bars is spotlighted each night starting June 21 through June 26. The event is also to help celebrate Pride Month by the organizers — Cathedral City Gay Business Association.

Meet Justin Clifton, the new city manager in Palm Springs, when the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce hosts an in-person luncheon June 22 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege will present a city update and highlight the programs the city has implemented to aid COVID-19 recovery.

Palm Springs International ShortFest offers close to 300 short films from across the globe. You’ll be amazed what some of these filmmakers can do with a film that runs less than 10 minutes. Runs June 22-28 and they show the award winners on the 28th.

Swing to the sounds of Jazz in June at King’s Highway at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs. Order dinner at King’s Highway while listening to Aanj]kha Neal on June 23 followed by Low Leaf on June 30.