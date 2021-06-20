Things to Do This Week, June 21-28

Fifteen-year-old Nafisa must find a way to forge her own path in Sudan in the film, Al-Sit, at this week’s Palm Springs International ShortFest at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONALSHORTFEST
Cathedral City gay bars welcome back the community with an Open House Tour in which each of the five bars is spotlighted each night starting June 21 through June 26. The event is also to help celebrate Pride Month by the organizers — Cathedral City Gay Business Association.
Meet Justin Clifton, the new city manager in Palm Springs, when the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce hosts an in-person luncheon June 22 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege will present a city update and highlight the programs the city has implemented to aid COVID-19 recovery.
Palm Springs International ShortFest offers close to 300 short films from across the globe. You’ll be amazed what some of these filmmakers can do with a film that runs less than 10 minutes. Runs June 22-28 and they show the award winners on the 28th.
Swing to the sounds of Jazz in June at King’s Highway at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs. Order dinner at King’s Highway while listening to Aanj]kha Neal on June 23 followed by Low Leaf on June 30.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FACEBOOK
Stan Zimmerman wrote for the first season of The Golden Girls.
Stan Zimmerman shares his comedic writing break on The Golden Girls, and why his career choice forced him to stay in the closet so long during “His Golden Moment”. Q&A with clips from the show on June 24 at Oscar’s Café in Palm Springs. For tickets, click HERE.
While the summer heat has you likely not thinking about being able to grow anything outside, there is nothing wrong with being proactive. Participate in a pair of talks provide by the UCCE Nature Gardner Program of Riveriside County. The Online Garden Talk Class starts with “Growing from Seeds” on June 26 and follows up with “Preparing the Winter Garden” on Sept. 25.
Celebrate Pride Month with this virtual celebration of bands from coast to coast June 26. The San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band is coordinating the performances of 13 LGBTQIA+ bands from around the country covering musical genres from pop, symphonic, classical, modern, soundtrack, and more.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY CHARLES PHOENIX
Charles Phoenix takes you on a virtual tour on June 26.
Charles Phoenix, the guru of Americana and everything retro, leads you on a virtual tour of midcentury suburbia with “Southern Californialand” on June 26 of “googie architecture, iconic landmarks, famous attractions, Hollywood glamour, theme parks, people, parties, and more!”
Hear your favorite Tina Turner songs in this tribute concert featuring Stepanka as the “Queen of Rock” on June 26 at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage.
Pull up a chair and join a monthly series of Summer Dining benefitting Alzheimers Coachella Valley on June 27 at Wilma & Frieda in Palm Springs. A mouthwatering four-course prix fixe dinner awaits. More restaurants in the Summer Dining Series will be announced soon.
