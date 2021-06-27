Things to Do This Week, June 28 – July 5

Untitled (The Supreme Court of the United States (Split)), 2018, charcoal on mounted paper, 120x140 inches by Robert Longo and part of the display at the Palm Springs Art Museum.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF THE ARTIST; METRO PICTURES, NEW YORK; JEFFREY DEITCH, LOS ANGELES
You can be part of the discussion as experts and insiders gather June 30 for a free virtual discussion on the future of the Salton Sea, which has reached a crisis point amid legislative efforts happening toward its survival. This is the second installment in the Hot Purple Energy’s “The Desert We Want” webinar series by Palm Springs Life.
Keep cool and become inspired at the same time by stepping into the Palm Springs Art Museum starting July 1 to view the Storm of Hope: Law & Disorder by artist Robert Longo, who was profiled in Palm Springs Life in January. The exhibition features seven monumental-scale charcoal drawings chronicling our time through critical, social, and political subjects.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY DI MODA PUBLIC RELATIONS
Participants engage in Tadasana Yoga at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City, a free Tuesday morning class available through July 27.
Make the most of your Tuesday mornings with a stop at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City where you can participate in Tadasana Yoga. The free weekly class from 8-9 a.m takes place at Agave Terraza, the outdoor pavilion at the casino. Complementary water will be provided. The class runs through July 27.
Michael Orland
After spending 16 seasons on American Idol as a voice coach, Michael Orland has to have plenty to share not to mention the all-star list of performers he has worked with including Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande, and Barry Manilow. The open-mic event is July 1 at Oscar’s Cafe in Palm Springs.
VillageFest marks its return on July 1 on Palm Canyon Drive in downtown Palm Springs from 6-10 pm. Expect a scaled-down version to start that will grow with each passing week.
Enjoy the outdoor movie experience when Summer Movies in the Park opens July 1 at Luckie Park in Twentynine Palms. Covid restrictions will be in place. The film will be shown on the north racquetball court wall.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE REFILLS
The Refills will play July 2 following the Power baseball game at Palm Springs Stadium.
The Palm Springs Power will add a post-game event on July 2 and 3, featuring a concert by “The Refills” and a MicroMania Wrestling competition, respectively. On July 2, “The Refills” will play a range of music from rock ’n’ roll to alternative rock. Palm Springs Cruisin' Association will also showcase classic cars and hot rods during a tailgate event starting at 4 p.m. outside Palm Springs Stadium. On July 3, some of the best mini professional wrestlers will participate in a competition to determine a winner right after the Power game.
Out of Orange County, Journey Captured, a tribute band playing music of the famed 1970-80ss group led by singer Steve Perry, will have you singing Journey songs at Morongo Casinos’ Sideline Stage. This will mark the casinos’ first concert since the shutdown in 2020.
Spotlight 29 will be the first to shoot off fireworks on July 3 with a free event for the family at its Coachella Crossroads outdoor venue. There will be classic barbecue, photo booth, giveaways, corn hole and hot air balloon rides. There are many more Fourth of July fireworks and activities planned across the Coachella Valley and beyond. See our comprehensive list.
Speaking of barbecue, you can taste the efforts of master grillers competing in “Pig Out in the Park” on July 4 at Knott’s Sky Park in Twentynine Palms. Sample entries in beef, poultry, and pork BBQ.
