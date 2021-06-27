Things to Do This Week, June 28 – July 5

Out of Orange County, Journey Captured, a tribute band playing music of the famed 1970-80ss group led by singer Steve Perry, will have you singing Journey songs at Morongo Casinos’ Sideline Stage. This will mark the casinos’ first concert since the shutdown in 2020.

Spotlight 29 will be the first to shoot off fireworks on July 3 with a free event for the family at its Coachella Crossroads outdoor venue. There will be classic barbecue, photo booth, giveaways, corn hole and hot air balloon rides. There are many more Fourth of July fireworks and activities planned across the Coachella Valley and beyond. See our comprehensive list.

Speaking of barbecue, you can taste the efforts of master grillers competing in “Pig Out in the Park” on July 4 at Knott’s Sky Park in Twentynine Palms. Sample entries in beef, poultry, and pork BBQ.

• READ NEXT: Her Watercolor Paintings Can Be Put Together as Puzzles.