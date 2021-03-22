Things to Do This Week, March 22-28

Celebrate the music of George Michael

Taking advantage of the unique stage at PS Underground where the audience sits outside and dines while the live performance is done behind a wall of glass, Robbie Wayne gives a tribute to singer George Michael on March 23 in a major fundraiser for Desert FRose Playhouse.

Cool Jazz

Celebrating female jazz performers, the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs continues its Wednesday evening dinner and music on the patio with Sharada Shashidhar on March 24.

Fire Up Your Stove

Ready to learn how to prepare jumbo shrimp and Andouille sausage? Tune into Chef Andrew Copley’s virtual cooking class where you order the ingredients and follow along as he cooks up the dish. Still not sure? Then check out this week’s culinary adventure first on March 25.

Virtual Stage Reading

Desert resident Joyce Bulifant and her son, John Asher, are joined by Arthur Hanket in this virtual stage reading of The Last Act is a Solo on March 25 courtesy of Coachella Valley Repertory.

“Won’t Get Fooled Again”

Enjoy live music at The Rock Yard, the outdoor concert venue at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino with The Who Experience, a tribute band that promises to not only sound like the legendary British band but also look like them on March 26.

Are You Having a Senior Moment?

You’re not alone. William Shatner shares his in the film, Senior Moment, which was filmed entirely in Greater Palm Springs and will be released to theaters and on streaming services March 26. Get the lowdown on the film.

Home Gardening 101

So what veggies actually grow when the thermometer begins to climb? Discover the answer to that question in this virtual chat from the UCCE Master Gardner online class on March 27. Simply low-in 10 minutes before the class starts and there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Stop at the Market

A recent addition to the outdoor markets in the Coachella Valley on Sundays, the CV Harvest Box in partnership with the city of Palm Desert offers a combination of local farm goods and artisanal booths plus live music all on San Pablo between Alessandro Drive and San Gorgonio Way on March 28. Admission is free.

Punch Line

La Quinta Resort & Club in conjunction with BoxUnion offers an high energy boxing cardio classes, March 27-28. Open to all skill levels, the 45-minute class is open to hotel guests and non-hotel guests.

