Things to Do This Week, May 9-16

Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast: May 11

Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker will be honored. She was the city’s first opening LGBTQ mayor of a major American city. Cole Brett-Bucks, a Palm Springs High School graduate, will receive the Outstanding Youth Award.

Dino & Dinah: May 11

Sip cocktails and catch a high-spirited, midcentury-inspired variety show honoring Dean Martin, Dinah Shore, and their connections to Palm Springs at the city’s historic Camelot Theater.

Golden Boy Boxing: May 12

Former World Champion and fan favorite Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta (22-3-1, 21 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico will headline the second Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Acosta will face his fellow countryman, Janel Rivera (18-8-3, 11 KOs) of Matani, Puerto Rico, in a 10-round super flyweight fight.