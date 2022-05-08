Things to Do This Week, May 9-16

Jake Scott, The White Buffalo, comes into Palm Springs fresh from a tour across the Atlantic. He headlines the May 14th lineup of the Oasis Music Festival, which runs May 11-15 at the Plaza Theatre and more than 20 venue partners in the city.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE WHITE BUFFALO
Oasis Music Festival: May 11–15
The Plaza Theater Palm Springs will be filled with a electric array of musical acts led by headliners The Milk Carton Kids, The White Buffalo, Y La Bamba, and a jazz lineup on May 15 featuring Matthew Whittaker, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Cahrlap, and Christian McBride and Inside Straight. The fest opens May 11 with a reception in front of Juniper’s Table at the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs. The artist Shag will autograph a special poster he designed for the festival from 5-9:30 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FILM NOIR FILM FESTIVAL
They Live By Night opens the Film Noir Film Festval May 12 at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.
Arthur Lyons Film Noir Film Festival: May 11-15
Films begin screening May 12. To kick-off the fest, Victoria Mature, daughter to the late movie legend Victor Mature, will perform her cabaret show as a fundraiser for the festival and the venue, the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Celebrated film critic Leonard Maltin will help introduce the opening night film on May 12, They Live By Night, and Victoria returns to the fest on May 15 to introduce her father’s film, I Wake Up Screaming, on May 15.
Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast: May 11
Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker will be honored. She was the city’s first opening LGBTQ mayor of a major American city. Cole Brett-Bucks, a Palm Springs High School graduate, will receive the Outstanding Youth Award.
Dino & Dinah: May 11
Sip cocktails and catch a high-spirited, midcentury-inspired variety show honoring Dean Martin, Dinah Shore, and their connections to Palm Springs at the city’s historic Camelot Theater.
Golden Boy Boxing: May 12
Former World Champion and fan favorite Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta (22-3-1, 21 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico will headline the second Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Acosta will face his fellow countryman, Janel Rivera (18-8-3, 11 KOs) of Matani, Puerto Rico, in a 10-round super flyweight fight.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FLASHBACK HEART ATTACK
The band plays a free concert in Palm Desert this week.
Free Palm Desert Concert: May 12
Flashback Heart Attack, a nationally acclaimed 80’s show from Orange County, will perform at the Palm Desert Civic Center. Clad in flashy outfits and occasionally delivering a bit of choreography, Flashback Heart Attack plays the biggest New Wave hits of the 80’s.
Joshua Tree Music Festival: May 12–15
Joshua Tree Music Festival celebrates its 20th year with a 17-band lineup that includes The California Honeydrops and Cimafunk. The event at Joshua Tree Lake Campground also includes yoga classes, songwriting workshops, and more.
Modernism Week: May 12–15
While the longstanding modernism festivities take place in February and October, a few offshoot events happen this month, including a tour of Queer Eye design expert Bobby Berk’s Palm Desert estate and a midcentury mixology workshop at Mr. Lyons in Palm Springs.
Heklina’s Cabaret Show: May 13
Heklina presents her first ever “one-woman” cabaret show, one night only. She has done it all - nightclub owner, hostess of nightlife, podcaster, radio star, television, film, writer, and party promoter. The only thing left to conquer? The world of cabaret.
P. David Ebersole Book Signing: May 13
The Palm Springs film producer will sign and read from his new novel, 99 miles from LA, at the Barnes and Noble in Palm Desert. The novel, set to be released May 17, exposes a timely, intricately woven bisexual love triangle between a trio of desert-based criminals taking place in Greater Palm Springs.
Movies in the Park in Coachella: May 13
Bring shy clown chairs, blankets and watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife at Bagdouma Park in Coachella. Two more films are scheduled for May 20 and 27.
Book Signing at Just Fabulous: May 14
Authors Michael Murphy and Alan Hess sign Googie Modern: Architectural Drawings of Armet Davis Newlove. The book takes readers inside the private archives of the forward-thinking trio dubbed the “fathers of Googie.”
An Evening at the James Logan Abernathy House: May 14
Designed by master architect William Cody in 1962, the house is a midcentury modern masterpiece. Tour the magnificently restored and gorgeously appointed interiors at your leisure and enjoy cocktails and sumptuous hors d’oeuvres served poolside in the pavilion. Music by Lance Conrad Quartet. Proceeds support the Palm Springs International Jazz Festival.
Love Lost & Found: May 15
Michael Shapiro’s set list of songs traces the highs and lows of romance — from meet-cute to heartbreak — in this show at Arthur Newman Theater.
Total Lunar Eclipse: May 15
Head over to the Rancho Mirage Observatory to view the full moon travel through the earth’s shadow in a total lunar eclipse. Open-house style event. No need to register.
Docs-Mondays Film Series: May 16
Presented by Jason Bruecks, view F for Fake from 1973. Orson Welles' final film documents the lives of infamous fakers Elmyr de Hory and Clifford Irving. Welles moves between documentary and fiction as he examines the fundamental elements of fraud and the people who commit fraud at the expense of others.
• READ NEXT: Cahuilla Artist Gerald Clarke Creates Mural With His People in Mind.