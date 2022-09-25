Things to Do This Week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 2

In 2015, Cortright was awarded Rhizome's Future-Proof award with Paul Chan & Badlands. In response to a question of whether Cortright feels like her work is ever misread, Cortright tells artnet.com, “Yeah, it’s something that I’ve been explaining for a long time and I think I’ll have to keep explaining it for a very long time. The issue is that I’m a painter, but I don’t use paint, so it confuses people. I’m not trying to confuse people but it does. How do you make a painting without paint? What makes a painting a painting? I always wanted to be a painter and I think I have a painter’s brain but I don’t have the patience for the process or the materials. Plus, I never had the money to invest into that process, either…”

BEYOND Van Gogh: Sept. 30 - NOV. 27

Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. You will see recognizable classics such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many revealing self-portraits. The exhibit, set for the Forum at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, opens Sept. 30 and runs through Nov. 27.

Ronald McDonald House Gala: Sept. 30

The Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House has helped hundreds of Coachella Valley families when their children are seriously ill and hospitalized. The annual gala raises important funds that allow the House to continue to offer theses services as well as recognize select men and women of the Coachella Valley for their commitment and contributions to their local communities. Join them at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage.

15th ANNUAL CONCERT FOR AUTISM: SEPT. 30 – OCT. 22

The Annual Concert for Autism is a multi-day event featuring performances by some of the Coachella Valley’s most talented bands and musicians to raise funds and awareness for the Desert Autism Foundation. The kick-off concert is Sept. 30 at Big Rock Pub in Indio. The Concert for Autism is put on by a group of Coachella Valley musicians who have personal connections to autism as fathers, mothers, family members and friends.