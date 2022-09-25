Things to Do This Week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 2

Beyond Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience opens Sept. 30 aat the Empire Polo Club and runs through late November.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY BEYOND VAN GOGH
Job Fair: Sept. 27
In the market for a job? Fantasy Springs Resort Casino looks to hire cooks, lead cooks and sous chefs. Managers will be on hand to conduct interviews and hire candidates on the spot. The casino offers competitive wages, benefits, and on the job training.
Bingo With Ned and Deven: Sept 27
B24! And you thought Bingo was just a numbers game. At Oscar’s Café, it’s a monthly fundraising opportunity hosted by Deven and Ned, a comedy-musical duo who poke fun at just abut everything. A $20 donation will benefit the Palm Springs Animal Shelter and use your smart phone or iPad to play.
COMEDY AND WINE NIGHT: SEPT. 27
Join The Laugh Cellar and Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs on the rooftop at the Kimpton’s 4 Saints Rooftop Bar + Restaurant. The unique experience starts with wine tasting conducted by Wine Spies, and moves on to comedians Frances Dilorinzo and Aiko Tanaka. Wine Spies delivers a wide variety of wines, from well known Napa cult superstars and rarely-seen imports, to fresh discoveries and daily-drinkers under $20. Dilorinzo has made inroads with her Dry Bar Comedy Special, while Tanaka appeared in the The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and was featured in the Justin Lin mockumentary film, Finishing the Game, about Bruce Lee’s last film. She has been featured on The Jim Jeffries Show, The Howard Stern Show, and most recently in Comedy Central Stand-Up Asia! Live.
CENTER SOCIAL: SEPT. 28
Come hang out at the gorgeous atrium of the Hyatt Palm Springs and meet the staff of the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS ART MUSEUM
Petra Cortright brings her latest work to the Palm Springs Art Museum.
PETRA CORTRIGHT EXHIBIT: SEPT. 29 — MARCH 26, 2023
The work of Petra Cortright, a leading figure in what is sometimes referred to as the “Post-Internet Art” movement, will be exhibited this fall at Palm Springs Art Museum. Cortright makes art in genres such as landscape and portraiture by using tools, sources, formats, and platforms native to the age of the internet and digital technology. Cortright was born in 1986 in Santa Barbara, California, and lives and works in Los Angeles.
In 2015, Cortright was awarded Rhizome's Future-Proof award with Paul Chan & Badlands. In response to a question of whether Cortright feels like her work is ever misread, Cortright tells artnet.com, “Yeah, it’s something that I’ve been explaining for a long time and I think I’ll have to keep explaining it for a very long time. The issue is that I’m a painter, but I don’t use paint, so it confuses people. I’m not trying to confuse people but it does. How do you make a painting without paint? What makes a painting a painting? I always wanted to be a painter and I think I have a painter’s brain but I don’t have the patience for the process or the materials. Plus, I never had the money to invest into that process, either…”
BEYOND Van Gogh: Sept. 30 - NOV. 27
Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. You will see recognizable classics such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many revealing self-portraits. The exhibit, set for the Forum at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, opens Sept. 30 and runs through Nov. 27.
Ronald McDonald House Gala: Sept. 30
The Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House has helped hundreds of Coachella Valley families when their children are seriously ill and hospitalized. The annual gala raises important funds that allow the House to continue to offer theses services as well as recognize select men and women of the Coachella Valley for their commitment and contributions to their local communities. Join them at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage.
15th ANNUAL CONCERT FOR AUTISM: SEPT. 30 – OCT. 22
The Annual Concert for Autism is a multi-day event featuring performances by some of the Coachella Valley’s most talented bands and musicians to raise funds and awareness for the Desert Autism Foundation. The kick-off concert is Sept. 30 at Big Rock Pub in Indio. The Concert for Autism is put on by a group of Coachella Valley musicians who have personal connections to autism as fathers, mothers, family members and friends.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PRIDE IN THE PINES
Rides to the Idyllwild celebration are available at Chill Bar in Palm Springs.
PRIDE IN THE PINES: OCT. 1
PS HomeBoys presents the second annual Pride Under The Pines, bringing desert heat to the cool gay heights for a day of out-and-proud food, fun, artists, vendors and fabulous entertainment. Dancing is a given, with live trax spun by DJ Galaxy from K-Gay and an interactive screening of The Birdcage hosted by drag superstar Sabryna Williams and transgender singer/songwriter Alexa Abraxas. Featured performer for the day is Thea Austin, known for the wildly popular German Eurodance sensation, “Rhythm is a Dancer.”
Bullying Symposium: Oct. 1
The City of Palm Springs Human Rights Commission will host a free community forum and discussion, “Bullying: A Community Symposium on Prevention and Intervention Strategies” to coincide with National Bullying Prevention Month at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The keynote speaker will be Judy French, Coordinator, National Bullying Prevention Center – Los Angeles.
One Night Out: Oct. 1
One Night Out: Havana Nights will bring the Coachella Valley together for a night of fun, food, dancing, and recognition. Featuring live music and an inviting dancefloor, Admission includes tasty food from Lulu California Bistro, live music, dancing, cash bar, lounge seating and more. Proceeds benefit Palm Springs Unified School District’s classrooms.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
Cedric the Entertainer
CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER: Oct. 1
The veteran comic will perform at the Special Events Center at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. He is recognizable from his current work in the TV series, The Neighborhood. Did you know before he became a full-time comedian, Cedric worked for State Farm Insurance as a claims adjuster and substitute high school teacher.
SILVERSUN PICKUPS: Oct. 1
Los Angeles-based alternative rockers Silversun Pickups are coming to Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa’s The Show. Formed in 2003, the band consists of Brian Aubert (vocals, guitar), Nikki Monninger (bass), Christopher Guanlao (drums), and Joe Lester (keyboards).
James Garden Taylor: Oct. 1-27
“Improvisations, Reconstructions, and Relative Actions: a Decade” is an exhibition of sculptures, paintings, and an installation by this artist. Taylor's work covers a 10-year period culminating with a series of sculptures that were started during the Covid shutdown in March 2020. Included in the exhibition are paintings and sculptures created in summer of 2022 at the ACI Artists Residency in Corciano, Italy. Opening reception is Oct. 1 at the Coachella Valley Art Center in Indio.
CERTIFIED FARMER’S MARKET IN LA QUINTA: OCT. 2 – APRIL 30, 2023
Enjoy a little retail therapy, health and beauty rejuvenation, more dining choices and cooler temperatures as you stroll down Main Street. The Farmers’ Market returns to Old Town offering fresh, organic and locally grown produce for better health, great flavor and special, community savings programs.
PALM SPRINGS VINTAGE MARKET: OCT. 2
Find the piece that will complete your home when the Palm Springs Vintage Market reopens for the season, October through May, at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. The market happens the first Sunday of every month (except February for Modernism Week).
Sammy’s international meatball festival: oct. 2
This is the festival’s in-person portion at the Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City. The fun-filled event will feature music, food, wine, beer, raffle prizes, games, and a Kids Zone, and honors the event's namesake, the late Sammy Pace.