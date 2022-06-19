Things to Do This Week in the Desert, June 20-27

Daddy's Girl is part of the opening night of films on June 21 at the Palm Springs International ShortFest at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL SHORTFEST
Palm Springs Power Baseball: June 21-22, 24-28
Featuring elite collegiate players, the Power continue their summer schedule with a pair of games against the Ventura Thunder, June 21-22, Southern Nevada Coyotes on June 24-25, and PSCL Selects on June 28.
Palm Springs International ShortFest: June 21-27
In-person screening of films is back at ShortFest, featuring 300 films up to 40 minutes long. Nearly 50 percent of the directors of those films chosen are women and more tan 100 identify as non-white. We previewed a pair of films, one by Ukrainian director Katheryna Lesyk, and one by Neal Suresh Mulani, who both acts and directs his film. The Best of the Fest shorts will be presented on the final day, June 27.
Crimes of the Heart: June 22–July 3
Desert Rose Playhouse in Palm Springs presents a story about three Midwest sisters who seize the future in a hilarious but touching story that will linger long after the curtain has descended.
Celebrate Pride Month / LGBTQ PS Tram Hike: June 22
Queer and trans youth, ages 14-25, are invited to join a Tram Hike. Meeting spots at The Center Coachella, and Indio Teen Center at 9 a.m. Transportation, admission and lunch are provided.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY BIG BEAR TRIATHLON ON FACEBOOK
Compete at 6,800 feet of altitude at the Big Bear Triathlon.
Big Bear Triathlon: June 24
Swim, bike, and run your way to the finish at Big Bear Lake. The mountain town offers triathlon racing at 6,800 feet in elevation.
Brit Floyd 2022: June 24
Re-creating the pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, this tribute performance includes a multimillion-dollar light show, inflatables, and plenty of theatrics.
Ryan Goodcase at Caliente Comedy Nights: June 24
Goodcase became the youngest person to win the World Series of Comedy in 2019. Since then he has also won the 45th San Francisco International Comedy Competition in 2021. He’s a regular at The Punchline San Francisco, Cobb’s Comedy Club, Laughs Unlimited, and dozens of other clubs across the country. See him at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
Carin León: June 24 & 26
Regional Mexican artist Carin León performs his biggest hits (twice!) at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
Gerardo Ortiz: June 25
Spotlight 29 Casino features this California native who has earned two Grammy Awards for his take on regional Mexican music.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY SCOT BRUCE ON FACEBOOK
Scot Bruce often plays Elvis at Disneyland.
Elvis: The Early Years: June 25
If you saw the True Hollywood Story: Elvis in Hollywood on E! Entertainment Network, that was Scot Bruce playing Elvis in the recreation scenes. He performs at Disneyland on a regular basis, and tours with the Legends of Rock & Roll – Buddy, Roy & Elvis. See him at Purple Room Palm Springs.
Puddle of Mudd: June 25
Rock out to angsty early-aughts jams like “Blurry” and “She Hates Me” at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino with with your favorite post-grunge group in a free outdoor concert.
Punk Rock at The Palms: June 25
Three local bands (Hot Patooties, Emily and The Blackouts, and The Ingrates) perform at dive bar The Palms Wonder Valley in Twentynine Palms.
Winewomen PSP at Bellatrix: June 26
Open to nonmembers, this four-course wine dinner features a menu from Bellatrix executive chef Gerard Brunett.
• READ NEXT: Plan Your 4th of July Weekend in the Desert With This Handy Guide.