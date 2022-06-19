Things to Do This Week in the Desert, June 20-27

Palm Springs Power Baseball: June 21-22, 24-28

Featuring elite collegiate players, the Power continue their summer schedule with a pair of games against the Ventura Thunder, June 21-22, Southern Nevada Coyotes on June 24-25, and PSCL Selects on June 28.

Palm Springs International ShortFest: June 21-27

In-person screening of films is back at ShortFest, featuring 300 films up to 40 minutes long. Nearly 50 percent of the directors of those films chosen are women and more tan 100 identify as non-white. We previewed a pair of films, one by Ukrainian director Katheryna Lesyk, and one by Neal Suresh Mulani, who both acts and directs his film. The Best of the Fest shorts will be presented on the final day, June 27.

Crimes of the Heart: June 22–July 3

Desert Rose Playhouse in Palm Springs presents a story about three Midwest sisters who seize the future in a hilarious but touching story that will linger long after the curtain has descended.

Celebrate Pride Month / LGBTQ PS Tram Hike: June 22

Queer and trans youth, ages 14-25, are invited to join a Tram Hike. Meeting spots at The Center Coachella, and Indio Teen Center at 9 a.m. Transportation, admission and lunch are provided.