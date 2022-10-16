Things to Do This Week in the Desert, Oct. 17–24

There will also be a custom patch station with a seamstress on site where guests can have patches sewn onto something from Trina Turk they have purchased over the years or items you purchase the night of. A portion of Trina Turk event sales will benefit Palm Springs Modern Committee as their charity partner.

Chili Cook-Off & Car Show: Oct. 20

The only thing spicier than the hot rods lined up at Palm Springs Air Museum for this annual car show? Museum volunteers’ top-secret chili recipes. Your ticket to this Halloween-themed event includes a chance to see the museum’s permanent and rotating plane exhibits, too.

Kirk Wallace Johnson: Oct. 20

Kirk Wallace Johnson conducted dozens of interviews to pen The Fishermen and the Dragon: Fear, Greed, and a Fight for Justice on the Gulf Coast, an engrossing investigative account of racial conflict among fishermen on the Texas Gulf Coast in the 1970s. Hear about it at the Rancho Mirage Library.

Inaugural Pro-Am Brisket Cook-Off Competition: Oct. 21

The multi-day event, part of Parkinson’s Resource Organization’s Caring Forward Until There is a Cure Campaign 2022-2023, will raise money for the organization, which provides emotional support, practical resources, one-on-one coaching, information, and more to the Parkinson’s community in Coachella Valley and across the nation. Participants, including chefs from local restaurants, home cooks with Grandma’s secret recipe, and surprise celebrity guests, will compete for first, second, and third place prizes at each event, although the real winners will be the attendees, who get to taste more than a dozen unique takes on brisket at an evening cocktail event at the National Kick-Off at Shadow Mountain Golf Club.

Script2Stage2Screen Opener: Oct. 21–22

Script2Stage2Screen opens its 2022-2023 season with a new original play, Don’t Vote For Me. Kerr Lockhart of Frederick, MD is the playwright. “Set in a small town somewhere in middle America, this timely political feel-good story asks how far you would go to save the heart and soul of your hometown”, says Hal O’Connell, the director. Nominated by the Desert Theater League for “Best Director – Staged Reading” for A Night in Puglia last season, O’Connell has assembled a cast of three S2S2S favorites and three newcomers to the S2S2S company. Script2Stage2Screen is the performing arts project of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Desert in Rancho Mirage.