Things to Do This Week in the Desert, Oct. 17–24

Trina Turk celebrates 20 years in Palm Springs with an in-store event on Palm Canyon Drive.
Shannon Bush, Culinary Journey Series: Oct. 18
Learn to make meals inspired by China, South Korea, and the Philippines. Chef Shannon Bush has been a plant-based chef for over 30 years. She has worked as an executive chef, head baker, caterer, and culinary instructor.
Nature Walk at Blixseth Park: Oct. 19
Register to join our Friends of the Desert Mountains’ volunteer docents for a nature walk in Blixseth Mountain Park. The park features native desert landscape, walking paths and benches for observing desert vistas, plants and geography. Learn fun facts about desert flora and fauna. This is a leisurely ½ mile narrow walking path on uneven terrain with no elevation gain and little shade. This path is friendly to dogs on a leash. Bring 1 liter of water, a sun hat, sunscreen and wear close-toed shoes.
Michele Kanan
Walk of Stars Honor Michele Kanan: Oct. 19
Walk of the Stars Palm Springs will honor Michele Kanan with the 452nd Star. An Emmy award winning producer, and an Emmy award nominated writer and director, Kanan has proved herself as a triple threat in the entertainment business. Kanan got her start when her breakout music video, “I’m a Soap Star,” became an internet sensation. Of late, she has been the executive producer for “Studio City,” produced “Colonials,” and held a directorial role in the feature, “Vino Royale.” Outside of television, she designed and edited the books, “Way of the Cobra” and “The Modern Gentleman: Cooking and Entertaining with Sean Kana.”
El Jefe Tequila Pairings Dinner: Oct. 19
El Jefe’s Mexican spirits dinners return this fall with guest brand Dos Primos Tequila. The dinner features Chef Joey Diaz’s three-course tasting menu paired with Dos Primos’ expressions of fine tequila. Enjoy this informative and fun dinner event on the Saguaro Palm Springs’ Jacinto Lawn.
Unbound, West Coast Premiere: Oct. 20
Denver composer Nathan Hall’s acclaimed Unbound, a four-character contemporary chamber opera, comes to Palm Springs for its West Coast premiere in a limited run produced by Jerome Joseph Gentes and TigerBear Productions. Composed by Hall with a libretto by San Francisco writer Alan Olejniczak, the piece uses operatic singing against an electronic score to depict a young man’s erotic and emotional experience in a fetish club. Unbound will be performed October 20 – November 6 at Superbloom Studios, 292 West San Rafael Drive, Palm Springs.
Trina Turk
Trina Turk Boutique’s 20th Anniversary: Oct. 20
Trina Turk is celebrating its Palm Springs boutique’s 20th anniversary with an in-store event on from 5–7 p.m. Trina Turk will be in attendance, KCRW’s DJ Anne Litt, and the Palm Spring team. Join the Trina Turk team for specialty cocktails by Spa Girls Cocktails, fun photo opps, light bites and giveaways! Make sure to dress in a Trina Turk or Mr. Turk print.
There will also be a custom patch station with a seamstress on site where guests can have patches sewn onto something from Trina Turk they have purchased over the years or items you purchase the night of. A portion of Trina Turk event sales will benefit Palm Springs Modern Committee as their charity partner.
Chili Cook-Off & Car Show: Oct. 20
The only thing spicier than the hot rods lined up at Palm Springs Air Museum for this annual car show? Museum volunteers’ top-secret chili recipes. Your ticket to this Halloween-themed event includes a chance to see the museum’s permanent and rotating plane exhibits, too.
Kirk Wallace Johnson: Oct. 20
Kirk Wallace Johnson conducted dozens of interviews to pen The Fishermen and the Dragon: Fear, Greed, and a Fight for Justice on the Gulf Coast, an engrossing investigative account of racial conflict among fishermen on the Texas Gulf Coast in the 1970s. Hear about it at the Rancho Mirage Library.
Inaugural Pro-Am Brisket Cook-Off Competition: Oct. 21
The multi-day event, part of Parkinson’s Resource Organization’s Caring Forward Until There is a Cure Campaign 2022-2023, will raise money for the organization, which provides emotional support, practical resources, one-on-one coaching, information, and more to the Parkinson’s community in Coachella Valley and across the nation. Participants, including chefs from local restaurants, home cooks with Grandma’s secret recipe, and surprise celebrity guests, will compete for first, second, and third place prizes at each event, although the real winners will be the attendees, who get to taste more than a dozen unique takes on brisket at an evening cocktail event at the National Kick-Off at Shadow Mountain Golf Club.
Script2Stage2Screen Opener: Oct. 21–22
Script2Stage2Screen opens its 2022-2023 season with a new original play, Don’t Vote For Me. Kerr Lockhart of Frederick, MD is the playwright. “Set in a small town somewhere in middle America, this timely political feel-good story asks how far you would go to save the heart and soul of your hometown”, says Hal O’Connell, the director. Nominated by the Desert Theater League for “Best Director – Staged Reading” for A Night in Puglia last season, O’Connell has assembled a cast of three S2S2S favorites and three newcomers to the S2S2S company. Script2Stage2Screen is the performing arts project of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Desert in Rancho Mirage.
Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert: Oct. 22
American Idol alum and Grammy nominee Adam Lambert’s spectacularly spooky “The Witch Hunt” tour touches down at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage. Known for his dynamic vocal performances that fuse his theatrical training with modern and classic genres, Lambert burst out of the gate with 2009’s For Your Entertainment, which showed off his dance floor strut and pop star sheen, while 2012's Trespassing allowed Lambert to work out his first-in-class tenor on emotion-laden ballads as well as funk rockers. Lambert has sold more than 3 million albums and 5 million singles worldwide.
Coachella Valley Garden Day: Oct. 22
Riverside County Master Gardeners, Desert Horticultural Society, and UCR Palm Desert present Coachella Valley Garden Day. This free, family-friendly event is an interactive day of learning from gardening, landscaping and horticulture experts. This event is for everyone in the community — from Coachella Valley gardening newbies to experienced green thumbs — with an emphasis on sustainable landscaping in a dryer, hotter desert climate. No RSVP necessary.
Alpha Win Triathalon: Oct. 22
Bike, backstroke, and bound your way to the finish in this race at the Lake Cahuilla Recreation Area in La Quinta. Choose from four distances, depending on your level, from the Alpha Sprint for triathlon newbies to the intense Alpha Full for seasoned endurance athletes.
Concert for Autism: Oct. 22
Marking its 15th year, this special concert raises funds for the Desert Autism Foundation. Held at Tack Room Tavern in Indio, the event features activities for kids, a silent auction, and raffles, in addition to live music.
Pancho Barraza: Oct. 22
After moving to Mazatlán, the singer-songwriter carved his place within the Regional Mexican music style. Catch him in Coachella at Spotlight 29 Casino.
La Quinta's X Park makes it official with a grand opening event.
X Park Grand Opening: Oct. 22
Join the City of La Quinta and Action Park Alliance for the official grand opening of the La Quinta X Park. The ribbon-cutting event will start at 11 a.m. Admission is free. There will also be a best trick contest, pump track race, pro demo, and free giveaways.
Star Party in the Mountains: Oct. 22
Join members of the Astronomical Society of the Desert for fun “sky tours” and direct observations of the night sky through telescopes and binoculars. This is a family event. Minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Hosted by the Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center. Sponsored by Friends of the Desert Mountains. For more information, call 760-862-9984.
Oktobeerfest: Oct. 22
Get ready to Prost to Oktobeerfest with Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City. This fun event will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight and includes special Oktoberfest beers and food for guests to experience as well as live music courtesy of DJ Alf Alpha. The event is free to attend and will also feature slot promotions, games, and raffles!
There will be a Buffet Style Food Menu for $35 per person with items such as:
Soft Bavarian Pretzel – served with beer cheese sauce & ground mustard
Beer Bratwurst – served on a brioche roll with kraut
Beer Fest Burger – served on a pretzel bun with black forest ham, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, ground mustard mayo and butter lettuce
Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich – served on a pretzel bun with lemon herb mayo, house pickles & butter lettuce
A dozen local and national beer vendors will be set up offering guests a vast beer selection. Beer lovers or those looking to find their new favorite brew, can purchase a Beer Tasting Package for $25 consisting of 5 drink tickets (each ticket allowing a 4–5-ounce pour) and a complimentary plastic stein to take home for future imbibing. All guests must be 21 and over to attend.
22nd Anniversary Hike: Oct. 24
The Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument manager leads this 5-mile ramble on the Pacific Crest Trail in celebration of the monument’s 22nd year. Keep an eye out for the elusive Peninsular bighorn sheep.
