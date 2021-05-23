Things to Do This Week, May 24-31

Morris Day and The Time headline Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage's first indoor concert since the pandemic shutdown on May 29.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MORRIS DAY AND THE TIME
Rock out to home-grown talent, the Desert Crows from Palm Desert, who will play songs from Jim Hendrix, The Who, The Rolling Stones, Lynrd Skynrd and more May 24 at Oscar’s Cafe in Palm Springs.
Watch the film, Picasso Presents Gernika, which is a film version of a play by Dr. Begona Echeverria that intersperses video footage of the live performance. A Q&A follows the screening with Echeverria and UCR Palm Desert theatre scholar Dr. Annika Speer.
Enjoy the evening air and listen to jazz music while enjoying dinner under the stars on May 26 at Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs. Listen to the sounds of Human Error Club is an experimental jazz group that features LA-based musicians Diego Gaeta, Jesse Justice, and Mekala Session, and Black Nile featuring brothers Aaron and Lawrence Shaw.
Get your dose of classical music at its best when The Steinway Society of Riverside County’s winner’s competition is shown through a Zoom broadcast. Hosted by CV Rep, be sure to register.
PHOTOGRAPH BY LANCE GERBER
The Ray Kappe Home in Palm Springs.
Hear from architect Finn Kappe, who will chat about his late father, Ray Kappe, inside the house his father designed and was recently built at Desert Palisades in Palm Springs. The conversation on May 27 starts at 5:30 with a Champagne reception. Order your tickets.
What does your Memorial Day weekend look like? You can do an in-person tour of two stunning architectural gems at Desert Palisades in Palm Springs — the Ray Kappe Home and the Sean Lockyer Home — May 28-29. Tours are available 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
Agua Caliente Casinos Rancho Mirage will host its first indoor concert since the pandemic shutdown on May 29 featuring Morris Day and the Time (remember “Jungle Love”), Yarbrough & People’s Original Mary Jane Girls Maxi and Cheri and hosted by Jimmy Reyes.
Just Fabulous in Palm Springs hosts a pair of Memorial Day weekend book signings starting first with Academy Award winner George Chakiris on May 29 followed by Ruta Lee on May 30. Prep for the event by reading our interviews with Chakiris and Lee.
Ruta Lee
George Chakiris
The Palm Springs Air Museum has brought back its annual flower drop and spread it over two days to allow more people to attend, May 30-31. The day includes music, food for sale, kids’ activities and the dropping of red and white carnations onto the tarmac to honor veterans who lost their lives defending the U.S.
