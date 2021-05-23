Things to Do This Week, May 24-31

Rock out to home-grown talent, the Desert Crows from Palm Desert, who will play songs from Jim Hendrix, The Who, The Rolling Stones, Lynrd Skynrd and more May 24 at Oscar’s Cafe in Palm Springs.

Watch the film, Picasso Presents Gernika, which is a film version of a play by Dr. Begona Echeverria that intersperses video footage of the live performance. A Q&A follows the screening with Echeverria and UCR Palm Desert theatre scholar Dr. Annika Speer.

Enjoy the evening air and listen to jazz music while enjoying dinner under the stars on May 26 at Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs. Listen to the sounds of Human Error Club is an experimental jazz group that features LA-based musicians Diego Gaeta, Jesse Justice, and Mekala Session, and Black Nile featuring brothers Aaron and Lawrence Shaw.

Get your dose of classical music at its best when The Steinway Society of Riverside County’s winner’s competition is shown through a Zoom broadcast. Hosted by CV Rep, be sure to register.