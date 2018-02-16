Jackie Thomas and DeeAnn McCoy, the duo behind Thomboy Properties, are stirring up the home renovation landscape in Palm Springs.

While Thomas and McCoy are raising the roof on their renovations, they have also blown up the glass ceiling — women who specialize in this business are a rarity. “We both grew up playing competitive sports. From a very young age, we have always played and competed with men, which we enjoy, so this is no different,” says Thomas.

Like scores of Palm Springs transplants, these former Portland residents fell in love with the weather and the lifestyle. Avid golfers, they came to town often before buying their first condo in 2005.