Jackie Thomas and DeeAnn McCoy, the duo behind Thomboy Properties, are stirring up the home renovation landscape in Palm Springs.
While Thomas and McCoy are raising the roof on their renovations, they have also blown up the glass ceiling — women who specialize in this business are a rarity. “We both grew up playing competitive sports. From a very young age, we have always played and competed with men, which we enjoy, so this is no different,” says Thomas.
Like scores of Palm Springs transplants, these former Portland residents fell in love with the weather and the lifestyle. Avid golfers, they came to town often before buying their first condo in 2005.
“Having visited the desert for many years, we had a love for the midcentury modern architecture, golf, and sunshine. We thought this was a perfect place for us to blend those passions,” McCoy explains.
The two have been life partners for 19 years. After successful careers — Thomas was Nike’s senior director of global brand marketing, basketball, and McCoy had an advertising agency — they craved work-life balance. They moved to Palm Springs full-time in 2010 and haven’t looked back.
They each had experience in renovation, and Palm Springs offered the perfect opportunity to make a move into their second careers. They formed Thomboy Properties with the aim of finding neglected architecturally significant homes, giving them a new lease on life, and then selling them.
The first midcentury modern home they bought and renovated was sold in three days. They have now renovated 20 homes in Palm Springs; the latest, on Sierra Way in South Palm Springs, sold in 2016.
“We’re just about to embark on the renovation of lucky house number 21, a Krisel-designed Alexander in Vista Las Palmas,” says Thomas. “We love architecture. We like to find homes with a soul, and we find joy in restoring these homes. We try to understand the history and preserve it as much as possible. We try to do sensitive renovations.”
You can get a peek at their handiwork and creative vision during Modernism Week. They have two homes open for tours — their personal residence, Moroccan Modern, and a newly discovered Albert Frey Tennis Estate in Racquet Club that they have named “Hidden Frey” because it sits below the street level.
Hidden Frey will be available for purchase after Modernism Week.
Thomboy Properties has partnered with Modernism Week since 2015, showcasing renovated homes and working with event sponsors such as Dunn-Edwards Paints, Corian Design, Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery, American Standard, and DXV, a luxury brand of bath fixtures.
Moroccan Modern, which debuted during Modernism Week’s Fall Preview in October, will host nearly 45 events this month. “We chose Moroccan Modern as our permanent residence so we were able to push the envelope in terms of materials and color in ways we ordinarily wouldn’t be able to do with houses for re-sale,” says McCoy.
These Thomboys love their adopted hometown. “Palm Springs has so many wonderful creative people and events, but we believe that midcentury modern architecture is the DNA of the city,” McCoy says. “In addition to beauty and appreciation for the architecture, the midcentury modern lifestyle is what keeps them coming back.”
