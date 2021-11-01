Fit to a ‘T’

Sleek Lamborghinis and fast Maseratis draw furtive glances around town. But classic Thunderbirds — models from the mid 1950s and early ’60s — attract what matters most: fawning adoration. “Go to one of the Cruise Nights on El Paseo and you’ll see,” says Edward Chiaramonte, a Coachella Valley native and president of the Palm Springs Classic Thunderbird Club, an international organization with more than 100 chapters. “I think it’s because classic T Birds and Palm Springs go well together; they have a history.”

In the early ’50s, Thunderbird Country Club member and Ford Motor Company chairman Ernest Breech allegedly sought permission to name the sporty vehicle, a competitor to Chevrolet’s Corvette, after the club. He got it in what is speculated as a gentleman’s “nod and a handshake” agreement. Neither Ford nor the club can verify the transaction; however, according to members and local cognoscenti, the deal was hardly surprising.