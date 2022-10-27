Leather Daddies Unite!

Touko Laaksonen, better known as Tom of Finland, was the influential Finnish artist whose groundbreaking drawings — rendered from the 1940s until he died in 1991 — captured virile men in acts of homoerotic desire. In his art, the master draftsman created an imaginative, affirming universe that empowered gay men and instigated real-life liberation movements.

Tom’s Weekend, a celebration of the artist and the culture he created, is set for Nov. 4–6 at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs. “This amazing collaboration allows us to bring together artists, followers, and talents in a dynamic environment as a true Tom of Finland experience,” says S.R. Sharp, CEO of the Tom of Finland Foundation, whose mission is to protect, preserve, and promote the erotic arts.