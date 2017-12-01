top dentists 2017

Top Dentists 2017

150 years ago “painless” dentistry involved drugs that knocked you out for days. Few medical arts have evolved so far, so fast.

Kent Black Top Dentists

Quite often, the way we choose a dentist is by asking friends and colleagues for their recommendation. Considering the importance of dental health to our overall well-being, it’s far from the ideal method to locate the best care.

Researchers at the organization topDentists ask dentists every year a simple question: “If you had a patient in need of a dentist, which dentist would you recommend?”

This simple question helps researchers and editors determine who the Top Dentists 2017 should be. Dentists and specialists are asked to take into consideration years of experience, continuing education, manner with patients, use of new techniques and technologies, and — of course — physical results.

Voters are asked to evaluate dentists whose work they are familiar with. Once balloting is complete, scores are compiled and averaged. The numerical average required for inclusion varies depending on the average for all nominees within each specialty and geographic area. Borderline cases are given careful consideration. Voting characteristics and comments are taken into consideration during the decision-making process. Past awards that a dentist has received and status in various dental academies can play a role in the decision.

Once decisions have been finalized, the top-rated players are checked against state dental boards to ensure they have an active license and are in good standing with the board. Then, letters of congratulations are sent to all the listed dentists.

Of course there are many fine dentists who are not included on this representative list. It is intended as a sampling of the great body of talent in the field of dentistry in California. A dentist’s inclusion on this list is based on the subjective judgments of his or her fellow dentists. While it is true that the lists may at times disproportionately reward visibility or popularity, topDentists is confident that its polling methodology largely corrects for any biases and that these lists continue to represent the most reliable, accurate, and useful directory of dentists available anywhere.

ENDODONTICS

Margaret M. Ashe
Desert Dental Specialty Group
72415 Parkview Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5928
desertdentalspecialty group.com

Eddie H. Halasa
Rancho Mirage  Endodontics
71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. B-3
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-779-0350
ranchomirage endodontics.com

Gerald Lim
74120 El Paseo, Ste. 2
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5488

Dennis J. Wourms
27700 Ave. Belleza
Cathedral City, CA 92234
760-325-188

GENERAL DENTISTRY


Maria C. Aguilar
Mirage Lane  Dentistry
42501 Rancho  Mirage Lane
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-341-4515
miragelanedentistry.com

Alice G. Alatorre
82013 Dr. Carreon Blvd, Ste. D
Indio, CA 92201
760-775-0087
indiodentistoffice.com

Lilibeth L. Babao
73625 Highway 111, Ste. E
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-8114
drbabaodds.com

Bruce R. Baumann
Palm Desert Smiles
44239 Monterey Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-3602
palmdesertsmiles.com

Nicholas S. Baumann
Palm Desert Smiles
44239 Monterey Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-3602
palmdesertsmiles.com

Gerald E. Chang
140 N. Luring Drive, Ste. B
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-778-2777
gchangdds.com

Rene Y. Dell’Acqua
Dell’Acqua Dental Studio
74133 El Paseo, Ste. D
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-346-8056
thevalleysdentist.com

Ayman K. Elraheb
Precision Dentistry
267 E. Tahquitz  Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-325-2134
myprecisiondentist.com

Steven R. Frimtzis
37017 Cook St.
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-6633
palmdesertlaser dentistry.com

Mercedes J. Herrera
Indio Dental Office
80545 Highway 111, Ste. 3
Indio, CA 92201
760-342-9938
indiodentaloffice.com

Kenneth E. Hodgkins
Desert Dental
Specialty Group
72415 Parkview Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5928
desertdentalspecialty group.com

Gary L. Hopper
72175 Painters Path
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-9371

Glenn A. Huddleston
73121 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 102
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-346-6273

Carolyn Izu
Desert Dental  Excellence
74303 Highway 111, Ste. 2-A
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-349-7100
desertdental excellence.com

Aaron Kelsey
Bliss Dentistry
46660 Washington St., Ste. 10
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-777-9127
bliss-dentistry.com

Dong J. Kim
Pure Dental
69420 Ramon Road
Cathedral City, CA 92234
760-202-1171
puredentalca.com

Craig D. Lake
Lake Dental
345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-1138
lakedental palmsprings.com

J. Steven Lake
Lake Dental
345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-1138
lakedental palmsprings.com

Robert M. Lake
Lake Dental
345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-1138
lakedental palmsprings.com

James Lau
Desert Hot Springs Dental
66450 Pierson Blvd.
Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
760-329-2191
dentistdeserthot springs.com

Takbiu Lo
34400 Date Palm Drive, Ste. H
Cathedral City, CA 92234
760-770-8009
drlodds.webs.com

Michael W. Long
Plaza Dental Group
78461 Highway 111
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-564-5455
plazadentalgroup.biz

Thomas S.  McGalliard
73151 Fred Waring Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-837-0222

Duane T. Nishikubo
44227 Monterey Ave., Ste. 1
Palm Desert, CA 92261
760-341-8414

Samir Rizvanbegovic
Town Center  Dentistry
44421 Town Center Way,  Ste. C
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-776-1646
palmdesertdds.com

Sheila M. Sales
Affinity Dentistry
440 S. El Cielo Road, Ste. 4
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-8700
thepalmspringsdentist.com

Harry M. Schneider Jr.
Mirage Dentistry
40055 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. G
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-321-8003
miragedentistry.com

Michael D. Seto
73151 Fred Waring Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-837-0222

J. Scott Shepherd
Palm Springs Family & Cosmetic Dentistry
2150 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 2
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-1003
psdentist.com

Robert L. Strain
Studio Dentistry
71703 Highway 111,  Ste. 2-B
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-9494
studio-dentistry.com

Ramon R. Sumabat
285 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. D-7
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-2780

Cynthia K. Tak
Pure Dental
69420 Ramon Road
Cathedral City, CA 92234
760-202-1171
puredentalca.com

Gregory D. Yates
P.O. Box 2280
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-6900

Oral and  Maxillofacial  Surgery

Robert L. Bass
Desert Oral Surgery
72780 El Paseo, Ste. E-1
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-346-7431
desertoralsurgery.com

Stephen L. Kreizenbeck
Mirage Center Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
39935 Vista Del Sol, Ste. 102
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-779-9989
miragecenter.com

Marc P. Salomone
Desert Oral Surgery
1900 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. A-1
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-1509
desertoralsurgery.com

Peter M. Scheer
Desert Maxillofacial Center
39935 Vista Del Sol,  Ste. 100
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-1515
desertmaxillofacial.com

Monroe Sternlieb
Mountain View  Oral Surgery
69846 Highway 111, Ste. A
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-770-1570

Orthodontics

Lawrence M.  Moranda
Schantz & Moranda Orthodontic Care
44651 Village Court, Ste. 150
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5987
desertbraces.com

Minakshi Narula
Center for  Orthodontics
71949 Highway 111,  Ste. 200
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-2026
centerfor orthodontics.com
William H. Shibata
34400 Date Palm Drive, Ste. E
Cathedral City, CA 92234
760-328-1400

Pediatric  Dentistry

Lauren L. Gutenberg
The Pediatric Dentists
490 S. Farrell Drive,  Ste. C-101
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7621
thepediatricdentists.com

Steven J. Niethamer
The Pediatric Dentists
490 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. C-101
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7621
thepediatricdentists.com

Gary U. Okamoto
Desert Pediatric Dentistry
77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 190-A
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-360-0622
desertpediatric dentistry.com

Periodontics

David A. Corradi
Desert Dental  Specialty Group
72415 Parkview Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5928
desertdentalspecialty group.com
Eric G. Driver
Periodontics of the Desert
44-550 Village Court, Ste. 102
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-4410
perioofthedesert.com

Ellie Kheirkhahi-Love
Advanced Periodontics Implant Center
72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. D-402
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-836-1809
drellielove.com

Rodrigo A. Lagos
Lagos Periodontics & Dental Implants
36945 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-3421
palmdesert periodontist.com

Peter S. Warshawsky
Periodontics of the Desert
44550 Village Court, Ste. 102
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-4410
perioofthedesert.com

Klaus M. Yi
Desert Periodontics Dental Implant Center
34530 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. B
Rancho Mirage 92270
760-324-2939
desertperio.com

Prosthodontics

Rainer H. Bergmann
Desert Dental  Excellence
74303 Highway 111, Ste. 2-A
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-349-7100
teethforbetterhealth.com
Craig W. Conrow
Palm Desert Dentist
73993 Highway 111, Ste. 200
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-389-5323
palmdesertdentist.com

Christian J. Luzar
41750 Rancho Las Palmas, Ste. E-1
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-674-8881
drluzar.com

Robert R.  McLachlan Sr.
Desert Dental  Specialty Group
72415 Parkview Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5928
desertdentalspecialty group.com

Jeffrey F. Tom
Palm Springs  Family and Cosmetic Dentistry
2150 Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 2
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-1003
psdentist.com

