Quite often, the way we choose a dentist is by asking friends and colleagues for their recommendation. Considering the importance of dental health to our overall well-being, it’s far from the ideal method to locate the best care.

Researchers at the organization topDentists ask dentists every year a simple question: “If you had a patient in need of a dentist, which dentist would you recommend?”

This simple question helps researchers and editors determine who the Top Dentists 2017 should be. Dentists and specialists are asked to take into consideration years of experience, continuing education, manner with patients, use of new techniques and technologies, and — of course — physical results.

Voters are asked to evaluate dentists whose work they are familiar with. Once balloting is complete, scores are compiled and averaged. The numerical average required for inclusion varies depending on the average for all nominees within each specialty and geographic area. Borderline cases are given careful consideration. Voting characteristics and comments are taken into consideration during the decision-making process. Past awards that a dentist has received and status in various dental academies can play a role in the decision.

Once decisions have been finalized, the top-rated players are checked against state dental boards to ensure they have an active license and are in good standing with the board. Then, letters of congratulations are sent to all the listed dentists.

Of course there are many fine dentists who are not included on this representative list. It is intended as a sampling of the great body of talent in the field of dentistry in California. A dentist’s inclusion on this list is based on the subjective judgments of his or her fellow dentists. While it is true that the lists may at times disproportionately reward visibility or popularity, topDentists is confident that its polling methodology largely corrects for any biases and that these lists continue to represent the most reliable, accurate, and useful directory of dentists available anywhere.