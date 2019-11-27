Top Dentists 2019

“If you had a patient in need of a dentist, to which dentist would you refer them?” This is the question the Augusta, Georgia-based research firm topDentists, asked thousands of dentists to determine who should appear on the Palm Springs Life list of top dentists.

Dentists and specialists were asked to evaluate their peers, taking into consideration their years of experience, continuing education, manner with patients, use of new techniques and technologies, and, of course, physical results.

The nomination pool consists of dentists listed online with the American Dental Association, as well as those listed online with their local dental societies, thus allowing virtually every dentist the opportunity to participate. Dentists also have the opportunity to nominate other dentists they feel should be included. Respondents are asked to put aside any personal bias or political motivations and use their knowledge of their peers’ work during the evaluation.

Voters evaluate the practitioners whose work they are familiar with. Once the topDentists balloting is completed, the scores are compiled and averaged. The numerical average required for inclusion varies on the average for all the nominees within the specialty and the geographic area. Borderline cases are given careful consideration by the editors. Voting characteristics and comments are also taken into consideration. Past awards a dentist has received and status in dental academies can factor into the selection.

Next, topDentists checks selected dentists with state dental boards for disciplinary actions to make sure they have an active license and are in good standing. Then letters of congratulations are sent by topDentists to all the listed dentists.

Of course, there are many fine dentists who are not included in this representative list. It is intended as a sampling of the great body of talent in the field of dentistry in the Coachella Valley. A dentist’s inclusion on the list is based on the subjective judgments of his or her fellow dentists. While it is true the lists may at times disproportionately reward visibility or popularity, topDentists remains confident that its polling methodology largely corrects for any biases and that these lists continue to represent the most reliable, accurate, and useful list of dentists available.