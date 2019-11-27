Top Dentists 2019

“If you had a patient in need of a dentist, to which dentist would you refer them?” This is the question the Augusta, Georgia-based research firm topDentists, asked thousands of dentists to determine who should appear on the Palm Springs Life list of top dentists.
Dentists and specialists were asked to evaluate their peers, taking into consideration their years of experience, continuing education, manner with patients, use of new techniques and technologies, and, of course, physical results.
The nomination pool consists of dentists listed online with the American Dental Association, as well as those listed online with their local dental societies, thus allowing virtually every dentist the opportunity to participate. Dentists also have the opportunity to nominate other dentists they feel should be included. Respondents are asked to put aside any personal bias or political motivations and use their knowledge of their peers’ work during the evaluation.
Voters evaluate the practitioners whose work they are familiar with. Once the topDentists balloting is completed, the scores are compiled and averaged. The numerical average required for inclusion varies on the average for all the nominees within the specialty and the geographic area. Borderline cases are given careful consideration by the editors. Voting characteristics and comments are also taken into consideration. Past awards a dentist has received and status in dental academies can factor into the selection.
Next, topDentists checks selected dentists with state dental boards for disciplinary actions to make sure they have an active license and are in good standing. Then letters of congratulations are sent by topDentists to all the listed dentists.
Of course, there are many fine dentists who are not included in this representative list. It is intended as a sampling of the great body of talent in the field of dentistry in the Coachella Valley. A dentist’s inclusion on the list is based on the subjective judgments of his or her fellow dentists. While it is true the lists may at times disproportionately reward visibility or popularity, topDentists remains confident that its polling methodology largely corrects for any biases and that these lists continue to represent the most reliable, accurate, and useful list of dentists available.
Endodontics
Eddie H. Halasa
Rancho Mirage Endodontics
71780 San Jacinto Drive,
Ste. B3
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 760-779-0350
ranchomirageendodontics.com
Gerald Lim
74120 El Paseo, Ste. 2
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5488
Stacy M. Woo
Desert Dental Specialty Group
72415 Parkview Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5928
desertdentalspecialtygroup.com
General Dentistry
Maria C. Aguilar
Mirage Lane Dentistry
42501 Rancho Mirage Lane
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-341-4515
miragelanedentistry.com
Lilibeth L. Babao
73625 Highway 111, Ste. E
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-8114
drbabaodds.com
Bruce R. Baumann
Palm Desert Smiles
44239 Monterey Ave. Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-3602
palmdesertsmiles.com
Nicholas S. Baumann
Palm Desert Smiles
44239 Monterey Ave. Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-3602
palmdesertsmiles.com
John T. Bianchin
Valley View Dental on El Paseo
73640 El Paseo, Ste. 9 Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-776-4525
valleyviewdentalonline.com
Jamie Carstairs
Eclipse Dentistry
44025 Jefferson St., Ste. 105
La Quinta, CA 92253 760-989-4340
eclipsedentistry.com
Gerald E. Chang
140 North Luring Drive, Ste. B
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-778-2777
gchangdds.com
Raymond Cros
Cros Dental
71843 Highway 111, Ste. A
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-444-3202
crosdental.com
Rene Y. Dell’Acqua
Dell’Acqua Dental Studio
74133 El Paseo, Ste. D
Palm Desert, CA 92260 760-346-8056
thevalleysdentist.com
Ayman K. Elraheb
Precision Dentistry
68860 Ramon Road
Cathedral City, CA 92234 760-324-1618
myprecisiondentist.com
Steven R. Frimtzis
37017 Cook St., Ste. 102
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-6633
palmdesertlaserdentistry.com
Mercedes J. Herrera
Indio Dental Office
80545 Highway 111, Ste. 3
Indio, CA 92201
760-342-9938
indiodentaloffice.com
Kenneth E. Hodgkins
Desert Dental Specialty Group
72415 Parkview Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5928
desertdentalspecialtygroup.com
Glenn A. Huddleston
73121 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 102
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-346-6273
Maisy S. Ibrahim
Desert Dental Spa
41990 Cook St., Ste. 402
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-610-0275
desertdentalspa.com
Carolyn Izu
Desert Dental Excellence
74303 Highway 111, Ste. 2A
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-349-7100
desertdentalexcellence.com
Dong J. Kim
Pure Dental
69420 Ramon Road
Cathedral City, CA 92234
760-202-1171
puredentalca.com
Craig D. Lake
Lake Dental
345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-1138
lakedentalpalmsprings.com
J. Steven Lake
Lake Dental
345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-1138
lakedentalpalmsprings.com
James A. Lake
Lake Dental
345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-1138
lakedentalpalmsprings.com
Robert M. Lake
Lake Dental
345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-1138
lakedentalpalmsprings.com
Takbiu Lo
34400 Date Palm Drive, Ste. H
Cathedral City, CA 92234
760-770-8009
drlodds.webs.com
Thomas S. McGalliard
73151 Fred Waring Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-837-0222
Mark A. Mobley
41592 Indian Trail, Ste. A
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-341-1459
markmobleydds.com
Annette B. Moranda
40055 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. G
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-321-8003
annettebakmorandadds.com
Duane T. Nishikubo
44227 Monterey Ave., Ste. 1
Palm Desert, CA 92261
760-341-8414
Samir Rizvanbegovic
Town Center Dentistry
44421 Town Center Way, Ste. C
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-776-1646
palmdesertdds.com
Sheila M. Sales
Affinity Dentistry
440 S. El Cielo Road, Ste. 4
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-8700
thepalmspringsdentist.com
Michael D. Seto
73151 Fred Waring Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-837-0222
Kianor Shah
Desert Dream Dentistry & Spa
73151 El Paseo, Ste. C
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-219-7487
desertdreamdentistry.com
J. Scott Shepherd
Palm Springs Family & Cosmetic Dentistry
2150 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 2
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-1003
psdentist.com
Ramon R. Sumabat
285 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. D7
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-2780
oral and maxillofacial surgery
Robert L. Bass
Desert Oral Surgery
72780 El Paseo, Ste. E1
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-346-7431
desertoralsurgery.com
Milan J. Jugan
Desert Maxillofacial Center
39935 Vista Del Sol, Ste. 100
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-1515
desertmaxillofacial.com
Stephen L. Kreizenbeck
Mirage Center Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
39935 Vista Del Sol, Ste. 102
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-779-9989
miragecenter.com
Peter M. Scheer
1100 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 103
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-656-0746
drpeterscheer.com
Monroe Sternlieb
Mountain View Oral Surgery
69846 Highway 111, Ste. A
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-770-1570
orthodontics
Oscar Arias
Santa Fe Dental
72855 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. C17-18
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-561-5459
santafedentalcorp.com
L. Morgan Moranda
Schantz & Moranda Orthodontic Care
44651 Village Court, Ste. 150
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5987
desertbraces.com
Mina Narula
Center for Orthodontics
71949 Highway 111, Ste. 200
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-2026
centerfororthodontics.com
William H. Shibata
34400 Date Palm Drive, Ste. E
Cathedral City, CA 92234
760-328-1400
pediatric dentistry
Lauren L. Gutenberg
The Pediatric Dentists
490 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. C101
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7621
thepediatricdentists.com
Steven J. Niethamer
The Pediatric Dentists
490 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. C101
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7621
thepediatricdentists.com
Gary U. Okamoto
Desert Pediatric Dentistry
77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 190A
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-360-0622
desertpediatricdentistry.com
Periodontics
David A. Corradi
Desert Dental Specialty Group
72415 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5928
desertdentalspecialtygroup.com
Eric G. Driver
Periodontics of the Desert
44550 Village Ct., Ste. 102
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-4410
perioofthedesert.com
Ellie Kheirkhahi-Love
Advanced Periodontics Implant Center
72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. D402
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-836-1809
drellielove.com
Rodrigo A. Lagos
Lagos Periodontics & Dental Implants
36945 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-3421
palmdesertperiodontist.com
Peter S. Warshawsky
Periodontics of the Desert
44550 Village Ct., Ste. 102
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-4410
perioofthedesert.com
Klaus M. Yi
Desert Periodontics Dental Implant Center
34530 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. B
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-324-2939
desertperio.com
prosthodontics
Rainer H. Bergmann
Desert Dental Excellence
74303 Highway 111, Ste. 2A
Palm Desert, CA 92260 760-349-7100
teethforbetterhealth.com
Joshua W. Cartter
Desert Dental Specialty Group
72415 Parkview Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5928
desertdentalspecialtygroup.com
Craig W. Conrow
Palm Desert Dentist
73993 Highway 111, Ste. 200
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-389-5323
palmdesertdentist.com
Christian J. Luzar
41750 Rancho Las Palmas, Ste. E1
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-674-8881
drluzar.com
Robert R.
McLachlan Jr.
Desert Dental Specialty Group
72415 Parkview Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5928
desertdentalspecialtygroup.com
Jeffrey F. Tom
Palm Springs Family and Cosmetic Dentistry
2150 Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 2
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-1003
psdentist.com
topDentists has used its best efforts in assembling material for this list but does not warrant that the information contained herein is complete or accurate, and does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any liability to any person for any loss or damage caused by errors or omissions herein whether such errors or omissions result from negligence, accident, or any other causes. Copyright 2010-2019 by topDentists, LLC, Augusta, GA. All rights reserved. This list, or parts thereof, must not be reproduced in any form without permission. No commercial use of the information in this list may be made without permission of topDentists. No fees may be charged, directly or indirectly, for the use of the information in this list without permission.
DISCLAIMER
This list is excerpted from the 2019 topDentists™, a database that includes listings for more than 50 dentists and specialists in the Palm Springs area. Hundreds of detailed evaluations of dentists and professionals by their peers were the foundation for the list. The complete database is available at usatopdentists.com. For more information, call 706-364-0853; write P.O. Box 970, Augusta, GA 30903; email info@usatopdentists.com; or visit usatopdentists.com.