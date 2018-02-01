The farmhouse style of decorating has been around for centuries and is all about keeping things simple and organic. This classic, elegant and comfortable style has gotten a modern update recently and according to Houzz, it will be a big trend in 2018.

Warm wood details with white, gold tones, vintage lighting, cement elements and Shaker cabinets with modern pulls are just a few elements that create a refined farmhouse style.

The 722 show home at Toscana is a great example of how to make the farmhouse style modern and relevant for the desert. The stage is set with light and bright colors, rustic wood and stone flooring, an elegant fireplace along with ceiling beams. The gourmet kitchen features open shelving, a stunning custom metal hood, rustic lighting, contrasting cabinets and stunning granite.

Tour that show home and the other nine show homes open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prospective homeowners can choose from 15 unique floor plans with residences ranging in size from 2,628 to 5,400 square feet. Homes – all located on the golf courses – are offered from $1,300,000 to over $5 million. Estate home sites for a limited number of custom homes start at $850,000. An expansive home design center with two onsite professional interior designers provide the added convenience of one-stop shopping to help homeowners create their desired look and style.

Surrounded by 36 holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf, the light fades fast as the sun dips below the western horizon, casting a pink glow on a landscape alive with olive and cypress trees. As the bell in the clock tower tolls the evening hour, neighborhood residents spill into the main piazza en route to their favorite trattoria to socialize and savor the region’s renowned wine and cuisine.

Spread over 640 sun-drenched rolling acres, this community developed by the acclaimed Sunrise Company, combines the idyllic charm of Tuscany with the Coachella Valley’s distinctive ‘California casual’ vibe. Toscana’s central location in upscale Indian Wells affords easy access to dining, shopping, cultural attractions, medical facilities, area airports, and much more. But it’s the myriad of world-class luxury amenities, wellness, and social activities that truly sets Toscana apart.

Perched on a hilltop, Toscana’s expansive Club Villa flawlessly resurrects the golden age of classic Tuscan architecture. Its stone façade and cool, cloistered passageways connect to richly appointed interiors that house the Golf Club, tennis boutique, an award-winning golf shop, La Cucina for casual dining, Il Forno for fine dining, Il Caffè for a morning coffee bar, an extensive sports and fitness club, tennis, pickleball, bocce and Spa Bella Vita.

The club offers many different membership opportunities including equity golf and sports club and spa memberships. In addition, an invitational preview golf membership offers an option to experience the club for one year with payment of dues only. An invitational young professional golf membership is available for those under 55 and features a deferred initiation fee in addition to lower dues.