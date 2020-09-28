Long Road Ahead

Within the first few minutes of the opening webisode examining “The Economic Future of the Coachella Valley,” Scott White reveals the forecasted hit the local tourism industry will absorb in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

• $3.1 billion loss to the local economy.

• 22,000 industry-related jobs are going to be gone.

Those numbers lead the president and CEO of the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitor’s Bureau to predict that while the national forecast is for the tourism industry to recover in late 2023 into 2024, the Coachella Valley could be facing a “recovery much longer than that.”

White’s comments came during the debut of a nine-part web series by Palm Springs Life, which has partnered with the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership (CVEP) and the law firm Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney to produce the webinars, which are sponsored by Timo’s Air Conditioning & Heating.

The series features leaders from a cross-section of the region’s most critical industries. Webisode 2 looks at health, medicine, and wellness at 2 p.m. Sept. 30 with a discussion moderated by Joe Wallace, CEO and chief innovation officer of CVEP, and guest speakers Ken Wheat, Eisenhower Health; Jenna LeComte-Hinely, HARC, Inc., and Kim Samuwatari, Riverside University Health System- Public Health.

• REGISTER: To register to view Webisode 2 on Health, Medicine, and Wellness at 2 p.m. Sept. 30, visit palmspringslife.com.