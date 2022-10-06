29 Hours in Twentynine Palms

The Glass Outhouse Art Gallery

This outdoor gallery located off Highway 62 was created by Laurel Siedl to celebrate the beauty of glass. Wander through the open-air art exhibition that draws artists and collectors from across the country.

Fortynine Palms Oasis

If you’re headed into Joshua Tree National Park, why not skip the entrance fee and venture in on foot? This 3-mile, out-and-back hike leads to a palm oasis — one of a handful in the park. The oasis is a refuge for wildlife, including bighorn sheep, coyotes, and Gabel’s quail. During summer months, the trail closes to allow animals unfettered access to water; check for closure notices before you go. Always bring more water than you think you’ll need.