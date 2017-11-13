Imagine a gourmet Italian dinner, designed by a French chef, on a plaza overlooking a golf course, with a dozen seven-story-high hot air balloons glowing nearby. Add a glass or two of Chianti, plus a chance to make new friends, with music and dancing, and you’ve got a quintessential desert evening that is part of Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival, Nov. 17-19, at a variety of locations in Greater Palm Springs.

Expect balloon races, musical performances, a craft fair, a Fairy Tale Kids Zone, candy drop, tethered balloon experiences, fireworks and more. A balloon race and breakfast kicks off the festival Nov. 17, then events continue through Nov. 19. A pair of Balloon Glow Dinners will be held starting with the Master’s Plaza Nov. 17 at Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort and Spa in Rancho Mirage, and followed Nov. 18 with Wally’s Desert Turtle Sunset Dinner in Cathedral City.

Executive Chef Joel Delmond of Pinzimini restaurant at Westin Mission Hills will encourage guests Nov. 17 to stroll among food statsions and engage with each other at this Tuscan-themed event. “I want to have fun!” he says. “I want people to connect.” He says Tuscany is one of most preferred places for ballooning. “It’s because of the views and all the hills and valleys and wind currents. There are many different ecosystems.”

VIDEO: Watch Executive Chef Joel Delmond prepare the Polenta dish to be served at the Nov. 17 Balloon Glow Dinner. (Video by Steven Salisbury)