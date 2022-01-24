Wines

Swirling a glass of full-bodied petite sirah over a mound of dark chocolate cake that you’re splitting with your hot date is fun. But you know what’s also fun? Grabbing a seat at Dead or Alive Bar + Shop and learning about what you’re sipping from one of the experts behind the bar. At the dimly lit South Palm Springs bar, you’ll be exposed to an array of small-production, natural, and organic wines. deadoralivebarandshop.com

Cards

Whether your love life has been in the gutter since sixth grade or you’re looking for some direction to keep you from dating yet another deadbeat, the intuitives at Crystal Fantasy in downtown Palm Springs are happy to guide you. Schedule an appointment and embrace the future. While you’re there, grab yourself a love candle. It can’t hurt. crystalfantasy.com