Sunny skies and balmy temps were the perfect backdrop for the main event at day two of Fashion Week El Paseo: a vibrant, upbeat Le Chien show that saw perfectly paw-dicured pets walk the runway side by side with couture-clad models to benefit Animal Samaritans’ no-kill shelter, rescue, and adoption programs.

Canines in fluffy dresses and festive St. Patrick’s Day outfits joined their poshly attired people for a pre-show cocktail hour and silent auction before making their way indoors to enjoy custom wearable art from San Francisco–based fashion designer and animal lover Victor Tung.

“The show is great,” Tung says. “I love dogs. I’ve always had dogs, ever since I was a kid, so I’m so happy to join this event.”

Inside on the runway, Animal Samaritans CEO Tom Snyder kicked off the fashion paw-ty by asking how many attendees were pet owners—and almost every hand in the 800-strong capacity crowd shot up. After showcasing AnSams work, including its 40-year history in the Coachella Valley, its humane education programs and low-cost spay/neuter work, Snyder introduced a short video about Cleo, a tri-pawed dog AnSams rescued from neglect and nursed back to health