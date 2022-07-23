Best Way to See the Stars (Without a Fuss)

Heads up: The monthly stargazing parties limit capacity to 40 participants and book up quickly. Visit ranchomiragelibrary.org for dates.

Best Camping Spot

First, unless you’re in a four-wheel-drive vehicle, you’ll need to eyeball a spot to pull off Box Canyon Road where the sand is well packed, or at least not too deep. You’ll already be driving slowly, because the views here are absolutely stunning and you won’t want to rush.

Located 15 miles southeast of Indio, Box Canyon is the non-wilderness corridor along the northern border of the Mecca Hills Wilderness, accessed from either Interstate 10 to the northeast or 66th Avenue to the southwest. Once in the canyon, you can pull off the road almost anywhere and find an idyllic spot for RV or tent camping amid the nooks and crannies of the canyon’s steep, rocky walls. The geologic formations, shaped by the shaky San Andreas Fault, are glorious in any light — and campers see the entire spectrum.

Managed by the Bureau of Land Management, the Mecca Hills Wilderness welcomes adventurers to reconnect with nature and indulge in peaceful solitude. There’s great hiking in the area, especially the Ladder Canyon Trail at Big Painted Canyon. (Head clockwise to go up the ladders along the trail.) You can also camp off the graded dirt Painted Canyon Road.

Wherever you pitch your tent or park your RV, make sure you have plenty of water and remember to leave no trace so that other visitors can enjoy this sweet spot for generations to come.