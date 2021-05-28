VillageFest Makes Return July 1

Palm Springs VillageFest, the city's popular street fair which has been absent since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in March 2020, will return July 1 after being approved May 27 by the Palm Springs City Council.

With COVID-19 cases significantly down, the city council approved re-opening VillageFest with a smaller footprint and safety protocols in place. The street fair is expected to expand to its original length in the coming months.

During the summer, VillageFest hours of operation will be 7 – 10 p.m.

Starting July 1, Palm Canyon Drive from Amado Road to Tahquitz Canyon Way will be closed for VillageFest. Additionally, Museum Way between Palm Canyon Drive and Belardo Road, and Belardo Road between Andreas Road and Tahquitz Canyon will be closed. Tahquitz Canyon Way will remain open to east and west traffic.

The city council additionally approved a one-time mini-Village Fest on Tahquitz Canyon Way between Palm Canyon and Indian Canyon

from 5 – 8 p.m. June 15 to celebrate “Palm Springs Back in Business” and the re-opening of California. Starting at 3 p.m. June 15, Tahquitz Canyon Way between Palm Canyon Drive and Indian Canyon Drive will be closed until 9 p.m.

Consistently voted the best weekly street fair in the Coachella Valley, over the last 30 years VillageFest has attracted thousands of visitors from all over the world with vendor booths featuring eclectic art, handcrafted items, and unique food. Shops, restaurants and galleries stay open late.

Visit palmspringsvillagefest.com.

