Local Students: Discover the art of Andy Warhol at a free painting workshop where you’ll have the opportunity to create your own Warhol-inspired painting. Learn about Warhol’s use of repetition and color depicting popular cultural images of the 1960s and 70s and take inspiration from examples of his artwork, a selection of which are now on view at the exhibition, Andy Warhol: Prints From The Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation at the Palm Springs Art Museum. Choose an image from the supplied painting workbook and display it on a public artwork that will grow with community participation. Participation includes a free family pass to the Palm Springs Art Museum to see the Andy Warhol exhibition!

DATE:

Sunday, May 6

TIMES:

6 p.m. — Opening Remarks

6:45 p.m. — Educational Curriculum + Painting

LOCATION:

Veteran’s Memorial Park – located behind Coachella City Hall

1515 6th St, Coachella, CA 92236