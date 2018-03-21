Warhol In The Park

Warhol in the Park

Local Students: Discover the art of Andy Warhol at a free painting workshop where you’ll have the opportunity to create your own Warhol-inspired painting. Learn about Warhol’s use of repetition and color depicting popular cultural images of the 1960s and 70s and take inspiration from examples of his artwork, a selection of which are now on view at the exhibition, Andy Warhol: Prints From The Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation at the Palm Springs Art Museum. Choose an image from the supplied painting workbook and display it on a public artwork that will grow with community participation. Participation includes a free family pass to the Palm Springs Art Museum to see the Andy Warhol exhibition!

DATE: 
Sunday, May 6   

TIMES:
6 p.m. — Opening Remarks
6:45 p.m. — Educational Curriculum + Painting  

LOCATION:
Veteran’s Memorial Park – located behind Coachella City Hall
1515 6th St, Coachella, CA 92236

TITLE SPONSOR

El Paseo Jewelers

PRESENTING SPONSOR

Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation

ARTS IN EDUCATION SPONSOR

Palm Springs Art Museum

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Old Town Artisan Studios

City of Palm Desert

CODA Galllery

The Rowan Palm Springs

California Arts Council

Biance Rae

A Palm Springs Life Event