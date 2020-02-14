Riding the Wave

Was this considered technically a “restoration,” “renovation,” or a “remodel”

By the time we purchased the Miles C. Bates House in 2018, it had already been listed as a Palm Desert Historic Landmark and had a State of California Historic Designation. Soon after the purchase, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Given the house’s historic status, we were able to apply for what’s called a Mills Act Contract with the City that reduces property taxes due to the historic nature of the house and our keeping it visible to the neighborhood. Additionally, we’re working on a federal (and, as of Fall 2019, California State!) Historic Tax Credit certification. In order to apply for these programs we’re required to execute all work according to the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation. Technically, you could say that the project is a “restoration” or a “Rehabilitation.” To renovate or remodel would be to change the original architectural intent and history, which was definitely not what we undertook here.

Walter White held the patent on the design of the wave roofline – did you acquire that patent with your purchase?

In purchasing the house, we purchased White’s proof of concept alone — we didn’t build a new example of it, which would not be permissible under the current California Building Codes. While the patent for the inventive roof system expired a few years ago, copies of the original patent documents are held at Walter S. Whites archives at the University of California at Santa Barbara. We undertook a rigorous and detailed research process using the archives. Before restoration work began we visited UCSB and poured through his patent documents along with drawings, renderings, and photographs from the Miles C. Bates House and White’s other projects from around the same time.

To our pleasant surprise, the paneling was not only in excellent shape, but also had been skillfully installed and — despite being built effectively for a bachelor’s summer cabin in the middle of the desert — it was meticulously detailed. Another discovery was White’s network of underground ductwork, which was an amazing innovation at the time of construction, but had since been abandoned and replaced with ceiling-level ductwork that obstructed the view of the iconic roof. Here we were able to remove the non-historic additions and insert a new and highly efficient HVAC system directly into the original underground infrastructure — restoring White’s vision for above and below the house.