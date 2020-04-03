westfield palm desert

Westfield Palm Desert Businesses Stay Engaged

Restaurants are offering take out and delivery service, while other retail outlets are encouraging customers to shop online or inquire about services available during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Staff Report Current Digital, Shopping

westfield palm desert
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY WESTFIELD PALM DESERT

While Westfield Palm Desert is closed its center to shoppers to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, there are several businesses inside the mall that are continuing to offer their services to the community.

Buffalo Wild Wings | Take Out & Delivery Only
Daily, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Buffalo Wild Wings is offering Family Bundles with 40 wings and fries for $34.99 plus a variety of other delicious deals. Order online at buffalowildwings.com

Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill | Take Out & Delivery Only
Daily, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill will be offering their full menu, including daily specials. Order online at stuftpizzabarandgrill.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods | Curbside Contactless Pick-up Only
Daily, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods features grab-and-go workout gear and apparel, giant games for kids, plus $20 off your $100 purchase. Order online at dicksportinggoods.com

An American Car Wash | Special Hours
Daily, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
An American Car Wash is offering full-service and exterior services, plus a complimentary interior steam cleaning to sterilize your vehicle. Visit palmdesertcarwash.com for details.

Mountain View Tire | Special Hours
Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Mountain View Tire is open for standard and emergency services. Visit mountainviewtire.com.

For questions about retailers, restaurants and essential services available at Westfield Palm Desert, visit Westfield.com/palmdesert or connect with “Answers On The Spot,” a messaging service that provides up-to-date information seven days a week by texting 760-205-3776 or by clicking the link to chat located in the bottom left corner of the center’s website.

You May Like These Related Posts: