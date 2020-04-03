Westfield Palm Desert Businesses Stay Engaged

While Westfield Palm Desert is closed its center to shoppers to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, there are several businesses inside the mall that are continuing to offer their services to the community.

Buffalo Wild Wings | Take Out & Delivery Only

Daily, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering Family Bundles with 40 wings and fries for $34.99 plus a variety of other delicious deals. Order online at buffalowildwings.com

Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill | Take Out & Delivery Only

Daily, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill will be offering their full menu, including daily specials. Order online at stuftpizzabarandgrill.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods | Curbside Contactless Pick-up Only

Daily, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods features grab-and-go workout gear and apparel, giant games for kids, plus $20 off your $100 purchase. Order online at dicksportinggoods.com

An American Car Wash | Special Hours

Daily, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

An American Car Wash is offering full-service and exterior services, plus a complimentary interior steam cleaning to sterilize your vehicle. Visit palmdesertcarwash.com for details.

Mountain View Tire | Special Hours

Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mountain View Tire is open for standard and emergency services. Visit mountainviewtire.com.

For questions about retailers, restaurants and essential services available at Westfield Palm Desert, visit Westfield.com/palmdesert or connect with “Answers On The Spot,” a messaging service that provides up-to-date information seven days a week by texting 760-205-3776 or by clicking the link to chat located in the bottom left corner of the center’s website.