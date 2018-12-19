3 Questions for

Jorge Ceja, owner

Las Tres Conchitas

What is your favorite item to bake?

Pastel de Marbol de Tres Leches because it’s a mixture of vanilla and chocolate, and the tres leches adds the taste of cream and milk — a delicious combination.

How do you unwind on a day off?

Music. I sing and play a little bit of guitar. There are many songs I love to sing but one is a norteña song by Cornelio Reyna, “Me Sacaron del Tenampa.”

What do you love most about living in Greater Palm Springs?

We migrated here with the intention to work, so what I love most is that there’s always work to be done somewhere. I’ve always loved the countryside, so I worked in the fields for many years and from there came the opportunity to buy the bakery. As for the desert, I love all the fruits and citruses that grow here in the Coachella Valley.

