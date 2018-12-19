SABORES HANDCRAFTED ICE CREAM
49613 Cesar Chavez St., Suite 105
Coachella
760-777-2917
Fruity Pebbles, carrot cake, cinnamon-sugar churro, and Circus Animal are only a few of the fun, homespun ice cream flavors that cycle through the Sabores menu. Siblings Jesse Garcia and Connie Garcia-Preciado opened the parlor in 2017 to serve up sweet treats and old-fashioned helado inspired by their Mexican roots. In addition to the creative ice cream offerings, the duo serves traditional shave ice topped with hot sauce and spices, soda floats, and messy sundaes piled high in taco-shaped waffle cones.
& …
Super Rancho Meat Market is a favorite for cuts like cabeza and barbacoa. 760-398-5313
La Sorpresa Tortilleria
85697 Grapefruit Blvd.
Coachella
760-398-1530
La Sorpresa is one-part minimart and one-part tortilla shop. Warm corn tortillas are scratch-made on-site and can either be cooked to order or purchased by the package from the adjoining market. The deals are as fresh as the tortillas — you can get three dozen for less than you’d pay for a drip coffee at Starbucks. The store stocks all the hard-to-find necessities to make a traditional Mexican meal.
& …
Old Polo Estate delivers Tuscan charm on 5 acres with a private three-hole golf course. The rental sleeps 20 and accommodates 300 for an event.
Mariscos El Capitan
52565 Cesar Chavez St.
Coachella
760-600-7575
mariscoselcapitan.com
Close your eyes and be transported to a beach in Tulum with a margarita in your hand and mariachi music chiming in the background. That’s the vibe at this seafood-centric restaurant specializing in south-of-the-border favorites — oyster shots, ceviche, and campechana — and a rather unexpected array of Mexican-style sushi. The live music lineup features large ensemble bands that bring in an energized crowd, and hefty drinks keep the party thumping. (Bartenders are generous with spicy garnishes.)
Sunday hangover? El Capitán will nurse you back to health with a bowl of menudo and tortillas … and maybe one more shrimp-stuffed chavela.
PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLE
Mariscos El Capitan
PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLE
Las Tres Conchitas
Las Tres Conchitas
1540 Sixth St.
Coachella
760-398-6594
The scent of freshly baked breads and pastries wafts from the entrance of this panaderia (Mexican bakery) from 4 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day. In the heart of Coachella, walking distance from many of the city’s iconic murals, Las Tres Conchitas has been a hub of the community for more than 30 years. Locals come for the homemade conchas and ojos de buey, corn bread, birote, and artfully decorated specialty cakes. When you visit, carve out a little time to wander the neighborhood streets, check out the murals, and take a siesta at the adjacent city park.
3 Questions for
Jorge Ceja, owner
Las Tres Conchitas
What is your favorite item to bake?
Pastel de Marbol de Tres Leches because it’s a mixture of vanilla and chocolate, and the tres leches adds the taste of cream and milk — a delicious combination.
How do you unwind on a day off?
Music. I sing and play a little bit of guitar. There are many songs I love to sing but one is a norteña song by Cornelio Reyna, “Me Sacaron del Tenampa.”
What do you love most about living in Greater Palm Springs?
We migrated here with the intention to work, so what I love most is that there’s always work to be done somewhere. I’ve always loved the countryside, so I worked in the fields for many years and from there came the opportunity to buy the bakery. As for the desert, I love all the fruits and citruses that grow here in the Coachella Valley.
& …
Augustine and Spotlight 29 casinos beckon with 24-hour slots, table games, and eats. Choose Spotlight for A-list entertainment.
PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLE
Jorge Ceja