Where to Shop for Fashion, Home Décor, and Gifts in Palm Desert

Elizabeth and Prince on El Paseo.
PHOTO BY BRANDON HARMAN
El Paseo Shopping District
Everything you need for a memorable desert experience — and more — lies within walking distance on El Paseo. The boulevard is home to more than 250 businesses, including some of the Coachella Valley’s chicest shops, restaurants, galleries, and salons and a broad selection of home showrooms.
Beyond being a premier destination for dining, design, and fashion, this promenade cultivates community. Vibrant personalities bring the street to life, while celebrated events and live entertainment make it the place to immerse in and discover local color.
The El Paseo Shopping District offers many dining options.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY BRANDON HARMAN
El Paseo Shopping District.
Don’t miss the monthly First Fridays event, November through May, which includes a classic car show and motorcade, an art walk with festivities at all the local galleries, and live entertainment.
Day or night, this mile-long street aims to inspire. It’s easy to spend the entire day here, and we unabashedly recommend it.
Elizabeth & Prince
“There is a universal spirit you feel in resort towns all over the world that we aim to capture,” Analisa Holoubek says of the thoughtfully styled boutiques she operates with her husband, Shawn, in Palm Desert, Palm Springs, and La Quinta.
Inspired by its namesake (the Nolita shopping district in New York), along with Shawn’s experience as a fashion photographer, artist, and designer, the brand fuses urban chic with bohemian desert sensibilities. Behind every product is the belief that simplicity and nature are the new luxury, and that authenticity is attained through care for the finer details.
Analisa and Shawn Holoubek.
PHOTO COURTESY ELIZABETH AND PRINCE
Swimsuit from Elizabeth and Prince.
PHOTO COURTESY ELIZABETH AND PRINCE
Find designs from Raquel Allegra, Ulla Johnson, Nili Lotan, Zimmermann, and more online and in stores.
After more than 15 years, the Holoubeks continue to evolve their offerings. Stay on the lookout for the fall 2023 opening of their brand-new travel and lifestyle concept store, Nomada.
CODA Gallery
Joy and passion surrounding fine art are hallmarks of CODA Gallery, an El Paseo landmark that has resonated with collectors for more than 35 years. At CODA, acquiring art is a relaxed and pleasurable experience. A spirit of generosity and warmth greets visitors the moment they enter the space, where consultants are welcoming and willing to share their expertise with collectors at every level. The gallery features work by a wide range of established, midcareer, and emerging contemporary artists who specialize in a variety of media, from painting and photography to sculpture and glass. Many artists that the gallery represents are available for custom commissions. Frequent exhibitions, as well as
artist receptions, art walks, and special events, offer enthusiasts a chance to gather and interact with the CODA collection.
Purchase art work at CODA Gallery on El Paseo.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY CODA GALLERY
Between the Sheets
Cozy up to luxury. Between the Sheets offers an unrivaled selection of the finest bed linens, bath accessories, lighting, accent furniture, and treasures for the home. When it comes to bedding, you’ll discover the most luxurious long-fiber Egyptian cotton sheets that are woven in Italy and offered exclusively in the United States. Between the Sheets also carries small, thoughtful gifts like candles and kitschy towels — perfect for hostess, housewarming, or wedding gifts (or just because).
Between the Sheets.
PHOTO COURTESY BETWEEN THE SHEETS
The Palm Desert location cultivates its own unique atmosphere thanks to frequent foot traffic along the popular El Paseo shopping boulevard; knowledgeable staff members are eager to help you find the perfect gift or work with you to transform your space from ordinary to extraordinary.
A huge amount of inventory is always in stock, which means if you see something online, you’re likely to find it in the store to see it in person. Plus, they ship worldwide, so your special finds can meet you upon your return home.
The Shops at Palm Desert
The Shops at Palm Desert is the Coachella Valley’s only indoor shopping mall. Along with retail and fast-casual dining options, the venue hosts community events throughout the year including kids theater camp and senior fitness classes. Stores vend everything from apparel and jewelry to comic books and sporting goods, while open-air common areas boast ample space for frequent live music and pop-up marketplaces. When food is on the mind, sit-down restaurants include Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill and City Wok.
Shop for antique furnishings at Drangonette Limited.
PHOTO COURTESY DRAGONETTE LIMITED
Dragonette Limited
With an eye for the rare and special, Patrick Dragonette has outfitted his 5,000-square-foot interior design showroom with thoughtfully styled vignettes showcasing 20th-century art, décor, lighting, and furniture by some of the world’s top designers, including the area’s most extensive selection of furnishings by William Haines. Dragonette personally selects every object on the floor, displaying it only if he loves it and would live with it himself. “Everything here is an extension of my taste,” he says, noting that almost all pieces have been reupholstered, refinished, and refreshed and are ready to display at home.