Where to Shop for Fashion, Home Décor, and Gifts in Palm Desert

Don’t miss the monthly First Fridays event, November through May, which includes a classic car show and motorcade, an art walk with festivities at all the local galleries, and live entertainment.

Day or night, this mile-long street aims to inspire. It’s easy to spend the entire day here, and we unabashedly recommend it.

SPONSORED

Elizabeth & Prince

“There is a universal spirit you feel in resort towns all over the world that we aim to capture,” Analisa Holoubek says of the thoughtfully styled boutiques she operates with her husband, Shawn, in Palm Desert, Palm Springs, and La Quinta.

Inspired by its namesake (the Nolita shopping district in New York), along with Shawn’s experience as a fashion photographer, artist, and designer, the brand fuses urban chic with bohemian desert sensibilities. Behind every product is the belief that simplicity and nature are the new luxury, and that authenticity is attained through care for the finer details.