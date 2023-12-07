Where to Stay in Indio Close to the Music Festivals

The Saint Boniface

This boutique property began as an idea in Brooklyn, New York, when creator and Palm Springs native Jane St. Boniface decided she wanted to open a hotel. She chose Indio because she saw a need for chic lodgings with a close proximity to the Empire Polo Club, host site of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The property contains five stand-alone, one-bedroom casitas, each with a full bath, full kitchen, washer and dryer, separate living room, and private ficus yard. Hermès amenities add a sense of luxury, while Bluetooth speakers keep the music pumping. When it’s time to relax, blackout curtains and hammam-style robes make it easy to unwind.

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott

Conveniently located off Interstate 10 at the Monroe Street exit, and only 19 miles from the Palm Springs International Airport, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott offers easy access to golf, tennis, and all your favorite attractions across Greater Palm Springs. The property has a pool and a fitness center, and the daily hot breakfast buffet is free. Two small pets (up to 18 pounds) are permitted per room for an extra fee.

Shadow Hills RV Resort

Traveling in an RV or looking for an interesting place to camp? At Shadow Hills, choose from grass or paved RV sites or a variety of “glamping” options, including one-bedroom cottages, vintage trailers, tee pees, and tent sites. Chill by the pond or get active. The property has a fitness center, a game room, walking trails, and a swimming pool. Pet stations ensure Fido feels right at home, too.