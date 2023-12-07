Where to Stay in Indio Close to the Music Festivals

The Saint Boniface.
PHOTO COURTESY SAINT BONIFACE
The Saint Boniface
This boutique property began as an idea in Brooklyn, New York, when creator and Palm Springs native Jane St. Boniface decided she wanted to open a hotel. She chose Indio because she saw a need for chic lodgings with a close proximity to the Empire Polo Club, host site of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The property contains five stand-alone, one-bedroom casitas, each with a full bath, full kitchen, washer and dryer, separate living room, and private ficus yard. Hermès amenities add a sense of luxury, while Bluetooth speakers keep the music pumping. When it’s time to relax, blackout curtains and hammam-style robes make it easy to unwind.
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott
Conveniently located off Interstate 10 at the Monroe Street exit, and only 19 miles from the Palm Springs International Airport, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott offers easy access to golf, tennis, and all your favorite attractions across Greater Palm Springs. The property has a pool and a fitness center, and the daily hot breakfast buffet is free. Two small pets (up to 18 pounds) are permitted per room for an extra fee.
Shadow Hills RV Resort
Traveling in an RV or looking for an interesting place to camp? At Shadow Hills, choose from grass or paved RV sites or a variety of “glamping” options, including one-bedroom cottages, vintage trailers, tee pees, and tent sites. Chill by the pond or get active. The property has a fitness center, a game room, walking trails, and a swimming pool. Pet stations ensure Fido feels right at home, too.
Saint Boniface exterior.
PHOTO COURTESY SAINT BONIFACE
WorldMark Indio
A modest and budget-friendly resort along the northeastern edge of Indio, this palm- and pond-studded refuge sits near the foothills of Joshua Tree National Park. Located at the Golf Club at Terra Lago, the ample complex affords guests prime access to 36 holes of desert-terrain play, plus tennis, playgrounds, and an on-site mini water park with fountain features and a lazy river. One-, two-, and three-bedroom suites (with the capacity to sleep up to eight) are set up condo-style with full kitchens, en suite washers and dryers, and private patios equipped with grilling stations. While WorldMark is a timeshare resort, nonmembers are welcome.
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino pool.
PHOTO COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
SPONSORED
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Who needs Vegas when Fantasy Springs Resort Casino is right here? The glittering destination combines world-class entertainment, gaming, dining, lounging, golf, and bowling in one locale. The hotel boasts 250 rooms, many with spectacular views of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains. Amenities include free valet, Wi-Fi, and use of the fitness center. For fun beyond the casino’s 1,800 slot machines and 40 table games, the property offers off-track betting and bingo.
Outside, a 103-foot-long swimming pool is an oasis in the middle of the desert with cabanas that can be rented for the day, as well as friendly staff serving poolside food and drinks. Meanwhile, the property’s 18-hole Eagle Falls Golf Course, designed by renowned architect Clive Clark, stretches across 6,715 yards with elevations and water features not usually seen on a golf course that’s open for public play.
The 3,700-seat events center hosts major concerts as well as trade shows, business expos, and Golden Boy Boxing. The resort also draws crowds at the swanky rooftop bar, Twelve; the sultry two-story lounge, LIT; and outdoor venue The Rock Yard, featuring some of the world’s best tribute bands.
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino golf course.
PHOTO COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
Play slots at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.
PHOTO COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
The abundance of activities is sure to work up an appetite. Fantasy Springs’ ample dining options have something for every taste: delicious California cuisine at POM, steaks and sushi at The Bistro, diner-style eats and treats at Lique, modern Asian fare at JOY, fresh slices and sandwiches at The Pizza Kitchen, and an assortment of ever-changing choices at The Fresh Grill Buffet. There’s even a Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory for a sweet-tooth fix.