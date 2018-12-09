La Quinta Resort & Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, and PGA West

49499 Eisenhower Drive, La Quinta

760-564-4111

laquintaresort.com

For a stay at a storied hideaway, try La Quinta Resort & Club. Originally opened in 1926, this desert resort has one of the lengthiest pedigrees. Initially established with 20 quaint cottages that became an irresistible magnet for Hollywood legends, the property — now part of the esteemed Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts family — has blossomed into 45 acres boasting not only some 800 casitas, villas, and suites designed in the Spanish Mission, Spanish Hacienda, and Spanish Colonial styles but a devoted staff of professionals, many of whom have made guest comfort their priority for more than three decades.

Once within the white, stuccoed adobe walls of La Quinta Resort & Club, or at nearby sister property PGA West, you’ll see the privileges are endless: seven public restaurants from casual to fine dining, high-end retail boutiques, a full-service spa, and fitness options that include 41 climate-controlled swimming pools of varying size and privacy, 21 tennis courts, eight pickle ball courts, five golf courses with three clubhouses, an on-site yoga studio, and a large gym offering more than 50 complimentary classes weekly.

PGA West, known as the western home of golf in America, hosts the first PGA Tour event of the season, the annual CareerBuilder Challenge. The residential country club, which offers golf for the public, houses courses designed by some of the sport’s greats, including Pete Dye, Jack Nicklaus, and Greg Norman.