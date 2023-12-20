Where to Stay in Palm Desert for an Easy Vacation

The Inn at Deep Canyon

Walking distance to several popular restaurants and shops on El Paseo, this charming 32-room inn centers around a pool and newly installed putting green. Guests rave about the friendly service and the general peace and quiet off the main drag. When it comes to rooms, choose from a king, a queen, or two double beds. Some rooms are pet friendly, and select suites include full-size kitchens. The property offers stay-and-play packages that include discounts at multiple area golf courses.

Marriott’s Shadow Ridge I-The Villages

Overlooking the Shadow Ridge golf course, designed by six-time major champion Nick Faldo, this Marriott Vacation Club resort pairs spacious condo-style villas with access to the amenities at nearby sister property JW Marriott Desert Springs.

SPONSORED

JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa

A recent multimillion-dollar renovation has transformed the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa into a modern, innovative oasis steeped with desert-inspired details. Every element across the 450-acre property — except the magnificent views — has been thoughtfully re-crafted, from the public spaces to the guest rooms, suites, and meeting space.

A fleet of inviting restaurants, shops, and serpentine pools ringed in palm trees deliver getaway vibes in spades. You likely never imagined you’d ride a boat to reach your dinner reservation in the desert, but that’s what happens here; water shuttles depart from the lobby to whisk guests around the resort’s scenic, meandering lagoons.