Where to Stay in Palm Desert for an Easy Vacation

JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa.
PHOTO COURTESY JW MARRIOTT DESERT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA
Hotel Paseo
Modern living meets cool, curated style at this luxury hotel located adjacent to The Gardens on El Paseo.
The Marriott Autograph Collection property stokes the sort of getaway experience that visitors have come to expect of the desert: a resort-like atmosphere that still feels intimate and exclusive, an easy indoor-outdoor ﬂow with a splashy pool scene, delectable dining that emphasizes locally sourced ingredients, live music, spa facilities, and plenty of photo-ops dotting the grounds. As if things weren’t already good enough, Hotel Paseo recently underwent a refresh.
Hotel Paseo.
PHOTO COURTESY VISIT GREATER PALM SPRINGS
The vibe here is upscale yet laid-back and family friendly — dogs under 50 pounds are welcome, too. (Ask about the Pups ’n’ Paws package, which includes special goodies for your pooch.)
Guest rooms and specialty suites put comfort ﬁrst with plush linens and spa-style showers. Most rooms have private balconies overlooking palm trees, the pool, or mountain views. For a stay that’s totally unique, there is a fully restored 1950 Airstream on the property. Another premium suite features a billiards table, a record player, and an enviable collection of vinyl.
The Inn at Deep Canyon
Walking distance to several popular restaurants and shops on El Paseo, this charming 32-room inn centers around a pool and newly installed putting green. Guests rave about the friendly service and the general peace and quiet off the main drag. When it comes to rooms, choose from a king, a queen, or two double beds. Some rooms are pet friendly, and select suites include full-size kitchens. The property offers stay-and-play packages that include discounts at multiple area golf courses.
Marriott’s Shadow Ridge I-The Villages
Overlooking the Shadow Ridge golf course, designed by six-time major champion Nick Faldo, this Marriott Vacation Club resort pairs spacious condo-style villas with access to the amenities at nearby sister property JW Marriott Desert Springs.
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
A recent multimillion-dollar renovation has transformed the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa into a modern, innovative oasis steeped with desert-inspired details. Every element across the 450-acre property — except the magnificent views — has been thoughtfully re-crafted, from the public spaces to the guest rooms, suites, and meeting space.
A fleet of inviting restaurants, shops, and serpentine pools ringed in palm trees deliver getaway vibes in spades. You likely never imagined you’d ride a boat to reach your dinner reservation in the desert, but that’s what happens here; water shuttles depart from the lobby to whisk guests around the resort’s scenic, meandering lagoons.
JW Desert Springs Resort & Spa's golf course.
PHOTO COURTESY JW DESERT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA
JW Desert Springs Resort & Spa's king room.
PHOTO COURTESY JW DESERT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA
If recreation is your M.O., the property has two Ted Robinson–designed golf courses, along with an 18-hole putting course and hard, grass, and clay tennis and pickleball courts. Regular family activities include bird chats, yoga sessions, movies, and magic shows. The resort even has a newly opened 12,000-square-foot arcade known as JW Entertainment Zone.
Wind down at the recently renovated spa. Frequent package specials are available on an assortment of treatments, from massages and facials to paraffin soaks and ayurvedic healing rituals.
JW Marriott Desert Springs may be one resort, but the property offers endless adventures for everyone — from multigenerational families to couples, business travelers, and beyond.