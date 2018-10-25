Palm Springs first charmed travelers in the early 1900s with its dry heat. They came to Nellie Coffman’s famed Desert Inn, then a sanatarium with modest tent lodgings. The inn evolved through the ’20s into a resort refashioned with Spanish Mediterranean–style suites for an upscale clientele, and by the time the city was incorporated in 1938, Coffman’s inn had become the geographical and social center of town.

The swinging ’60s ushered in an era of swanky cocktail parties and experimental architecture, and celebrities descended upon the Coachella Valley to pal around Palm Springs’ tennis clubs and golf greens.

Thanks to vigorous preservation efforts, many historic buildings remain intact today; midcentury hotels now deliver stylish, modern amenities. Locally owned businesses provide products and services not found elsewhere. An expanded downtown plaza has added an array of new shops and gastronomic haunts to explore.

Home to the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Modernism Week, and many other signature events, the city continues to live up to its legacy as America’s playground for the hip and cool.