The recent wet weather may have turned the Coachella Valley into a driving nightmare, but the dividends from the extra moisture are about to be literally visualized.

The Coachella Valley Wildflower Festival set for March 2 celebrates the vibrant spring blooms that transform the desert. With opportunities for spectacular wildflower viewing and displays of beautiful art, the festival looks to encourage attendees to connect to the land and join in efforts to conserve the delicate desert environment. In previous years, the event featured renowned sand artists “The Sand Guys,” who created custom sand structures to celebrate the desert landscape.

Tammy Martin, executive director of Friends of Desert Mountains, believes that the awareness brought by the event is pivotal in their mission to preserve the unique flora and fauna of the Coachella Valley and instill environmental awareness in future generations.