Fuchsia, gold, red and blue blooms are still alive in Joshua Tree National Park because of elevations that reach more than 5,800 feet in places.

You can see chollas, beaver tail, Canterbury bells, pincushion, creosote bush and brittlebush through at least mid-April. Even better, the entrance fee is waived on two weekends, April 15-16 and 22-23, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the national park system. Camping fees are still in effect.



Expect lots of people on those dates, which coincide with Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. The park, north and northeast of Interstate 10, is open 24 hours a day, so plan to arrive early and maybe use one of the less busy entrances through Twenty-Nine Palms or Cottonwood Spring. Be prepared to camp outside the park if campgrounds fill up.