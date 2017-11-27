Fringed buckskin. Fluorescent feathers. Florid beading. And an unfailing drumbeat. It must be the annual Winter Gathering Powwow in Coachella, a weekend full of brightly colored regalia and traditional Native American music and dance, Dec. 8-10, at the Spotlight 29 Casino Showroom.

Presented by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, the gathering brings together tribes from the United States, Canada, and Mexico in celebration of the rich heritage and deep-rooted customs of Native cultures across North America. Striking performances include dance and drum competitions among tribes spanning all age groups, from “tiny tots” age 6 and under to “golden age” participants 65 and older. The Grand Entry, a procession of all participating dancers, happens four times through the weekend and is not to be missed.

Savor authentic eats (Native American fry bread!) and set aside plenty of time to browse artisanal wares in the vendor marketplace. Here, you’ll discover everything from handcrafted jewelry, tapestries, and apparel to traditional fine artwork, pottery, and dream catchers.

For event details, visit spotlight29.com.