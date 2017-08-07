5 Best Places for a Hot Dog

When he first considered opening his own hot dog establishment, Tristan Gittens says one piece of advice he received was to limit the selection of sausages. Keep it simple, they told him.

Gittens thought otherwise and opened Frankinbun.

“Finding a hot dog restaurant that has a large selection of European and American sausages isn’t easy, so I wanted to open one,” says Gittens, who opened the Palm Springs shop in 2016. “I felt that the mission of Frankinbun is to introduce as much interesting and exotic food as possible.”

Indeed, the choices at Frankinbun are off the charts. The menu features items like the Linguica, a Portuguese smoke-cured pork sausage with hints of garlic and paprika, or Chicken and Waffle on a Stick, with two Bavarian apple-cinnamon sausages covered in a Belgian waffle and served with maple syrup.