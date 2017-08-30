Best Sandwich Spots in Greater Palm Springs

Who would’ve thought back in 1762 that John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich and a prolific gambler who didn’t want to leave his hand of cards to grab dinner, would start a tasty revolution?

Legend has it, during a 24-hour gambling binge he asked the cook to prepare a meal that would not interfere with his intense card game. And so the cook prepared a meal of sliced meat between two slices of toast that required no utensils and could be eaten with one hand while the other held the cards.

If time travel were true, Montagu would likely love to flash forward to present-day Palm Springs where he’d be able to indulge in gourmet hoagies and melts eons beyond the eats of his day. Whether it be a mile-high pastrami sandwich at Sherman’s Deli or a succulent chicken sandwich named — ahem — the MILF at the Sandwich Spot, the wide variety of mouth-watering handcrafted sandwiches would certainly hit any gambler’s jackpot.