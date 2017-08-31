Chef Drew Davis is the first to admit he has little time to throw dinner parties.

“Honestly, I don’t really have time to do anything, owning my own restaurant,” the 39-year-old says, referring to Catalan Mediterranean Cuisine, the Spanish-influenced Mediterranean eatery he owns in Rancho Mirage with his wife, Cynthia, and parents, Mark and Lecie Davis.

So when he and Cynthia, who manages Catalan’s front of house, are actually able to pull off a meal for friends during a rare snippet of downtime, they don’t want their guests just sipping a requisite pre-dinner cocktail, sitting down to eat, and then promptly taking off.

“Relaxed dinners are what I grew up with in Ecuador,” Cynthia explains. “Sundays you would spend at your grandmother’s or aunt and uncle’s. It was a whole-day event.”