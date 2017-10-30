After watching nearly 3,000 film submissions, you would think Brian Neil Hoff would be seeing double. But the director of the inaugural Palm Springs International Animation Festival is nothing short of impressed and excited by the depth of talent he has viewed.

“I like them all,” he says. “Animation is powerful. It has the ability to educate, inform, and inspire. Our goal is to celebrate amazing animated films, the talented artists, and their teams from around the world. All of our films do that.”

Hoff hesitates to narrow his list, but suggests 10 animated films that should be included on your must-see list. “Each is important in its own way,” he says. “But here are a few that are really special (in no special order).”

• Read our PSIAF preview: Animated Expression