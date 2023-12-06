10 Exciting Things to Do in Palm Desert

Acrisure Arena

Home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds minor league hockey team, this 11,000-seat arena has become a major gathering place for hockey fans as well as anyone who’s interested in seeing a top-tier show. The arena has drawn some of the biggest names in entertainment to the Coachella Valley, from Chris Rock to Madonna (who performs March 13, 2024). And it set the scene for an epic first season for the Firebirds, who made it to the playoffs last season.

Berger Foundation Iceplex

Hit the ice where the Coachella Valley Firebirds train. The Berger Foundation Iceplex offers two public skating sessions daily — one for all ages and another for adults only. If you’re hoping to brush up on your skills, you’re in luck: Instructors offer beginner, figure-skating, and hockey lessons. Skate rentals are available. Remember your socks.

SPONSORED

Spa Desert Springs

This 38,000-square-foot luxury spa at the JW Marriott Desert Springs is equipped to smooth, soothe, and soak your worries away. With 47 treatment rooms, including several private suites, this is the place to go to relax, revive, and enrich your body and mind.

Services include everything from a 90-minute Desert Journey body treatment — inspired by the fragrant scents of the desert and using naturally exfoliating, locally grown medjool dates — to a kombucha wellness facial, with the bubbly drink and other natural ingredients working to support your skin’s natural microbiome. Enhance your service with optional extras like CBD or Moroccan oils or a collagen treatment.