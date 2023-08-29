Palm Desert Uplifts the Arts With Growing Public Arts Program

A coiled fiberglass sculpture by Gerald Clarke Jr. adds color to the wide-open landscape surrounding the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center in Palm Desert. Installed in 2016, “Enduring Tradition” represents the basketry of the artist’s Cahuilla Indian heritage. In a larger context, it points to the city’s mission to make art accessible to the community.

The beauty of art is that it can evoke feelings distinct to each individual gazing upon it. The beauty of public art is that it is situated for anyone to view. And the beauty of public art in Palm Desert, according to Mayor Kathleen Kelly, is that it is diverse and widespread throughout the city.

“It is a core part of the city’s identity, and the reputation of our public art program attracts interest from artists internationally,” she says. “It is very important to [city leaders] that access to good art does not hinge on people being able to go to a museum — or even to a specific place.”

Palm Desert is home to 70 city-owned works, 79 developer installations, nine murals, and 18 pieces in the rotating El Paseo Sculpture Exhibition. Additionally, there are 14 art-wrapped public utility cabinets, which is apropos in light of Kelly’s view that art is as essential as water and power to the enrichment of life.

Michael Anderson won the city’s first Art in Public Places commission in 1989. The Arizona-based sculptor created the painted-steel “Desert Dessert” installation for Palm Desert Civic Center Park — a key gathering place and recreational resource for the community with 21 other works, including Dee Clements’ “Holocaust Memorial” and “Poly Parfait” by E. Tyler Burton.