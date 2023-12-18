11 Shops, Galleries, and Home Showrooms in Palm Springs

Just Fabulous in the Uptown Design District.
PHOTO BY BRANDON HARMAN
Grace Home Gallery
Located in the Uptown Design District, Grace Home Gallery features iconic midcentury photography from inﬂuential artists such as Slim Aarons, as well as special exhibitions that maintain a quintessentially desert vibe.
1003 Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
760-904-6337
gracehomefurnishings.com
“Poolside Gossip” by Slim Aarons, available at Grace Home Gallery.
PHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES GALLERY, COURTESY GRACE HOME GALLERY
Crystal Fantasy
Opened in 1987, this crystal shop vends a curated selection of minerals and crystals from around the world, as well as jewelry, candles, books, home décor, and meaningful gifts. Stop in for a psychic reading and check the schedule for arts fairs, drum circles, sound healing, and other programs.
268 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
760-322-7799
crystalfantasy.com
“Crystal Fantasy.
PHOTO BY MOLLIE KIMBERLING
Just Fabulous
Whether you’re seeking that “special something” for yourself or a loved one, you’ll satisfy your search at this “oh so chic” Palm Springs boutique.
Expect good vibes and fun times while perusing the curated collection of whimsical gifts, cheeky greeting cards, limited-edition art, books, candles, products for kids and pets, and much more.
“I named it ‘Just Fabulous’ and not ‘Just OK’ for a reason,” owner Stephen Monkarsh says. “My life purpose is to spread joy to others. If you’re not feeling fabulous when you enter my boutique, I want to make sure you do when you leave.”
Just Fabulous.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY BRANDON HARMAN
Monkarsh is expanding the brand, too. The Just Fabulous Home store opens in November across the inner courtyard from the main boutique. He is also designing a special collection of products exclusively featuring the colorful, midcentury-inspired art of bestselling author Greg Paprocki.
Palm Springs Life readers recently voted Just Fabulous “Best of the Best.” It only takes one visit to see why!
515 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
760-864-1300
bjustfabulous.com
"The Mammoth Martini" (2023), a limited-edition silk-screen serigraph by the artist Shag available at The Shag Store.
ILLUSTRATION COURTESY THE SHAG STORE
The Shag Store
The Shag Store offers fine art, books, apparel, and fun midcentury-inspired gifts created by Southern California–based artist Josh Agle, better known as Shag, who considers the Coachella Valley his second home. Many of the products can only be found at this store, though the team recently opened a new outpost at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
Known for an artistic style that draws inspiration from commercial illustrations of the last five decades, Shag infuses his designs with a sly sense of humor that is unmistakably of our time. His art and products epitomize the colorful, hedonistic lifestyle of midcentury Palm Springs and recognize the area’s status as a world-class destination. His work has been exhibited in the United States, Japan, Europe, and Australia, and he has designed projects for The Walt Disney Company and the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino in Las Vegas.
The Shag Store storefront.
PHOTO COURTESY THE SHAG STORE
An anchor in the Uptown Design District for more than 10 years,The Shag Store has established itself as one of the city’s must-see landmarks. The gallery has grown from a small retail space into a 3,000-square-foot showroom. Walking into the interactive store is like stepping into Shag’s mind, with art spanning his more than 30-year career. Every print is signed and numbered by hand to prevent fraud and avoid the trend of machine-signing.
Guests can have their fortune told by a palm-reading machine or take selfies among the colorful silk-screen prints. And if you’re on the hunt for a specific piece that is not available in store, the gallery has exclusive access to Shag’s archives dating back to 1997, and they are happy to help you acquire it.
745 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
760-322-3400
shagstore.com
Destination PSP
The Palm Springs lifestyle is alive and well at Destination PSP, the home of wonderfully unique, originally designed merchandise including fun gifts and souvenirs, customized apparel, poolside wares and housewares, and other items for your home and closet.
Apparel from Destination PSP.
PHOTO COURTESY DESTINATION PSP
Take note for your next pool party — Destination PSP’s melamine and acrylic dinnerware, drinkware, trays, and patio-friendly accessories are the perfect way to set the mood. Their oh-so-colorful, midcentury-modern designs are swoon-worthy and pool-safe.
Meanwhile, your attire becomes just as eye-catching when choosing fashions from Destination PSP’s own vibrant line of mod swimwear and matching resort shirts. The store features retro-inspired styles for men, women, and children that are made in California.
Whether you’re a local or here on vacation, it’s easy to capture the vibrant spirit of Palm Springs with a visit to Destination PSP.
170 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
760-354-9154
destinationpsp.com
Grace Home Furnishings.
PHOTO COURTESY GRACE HOME FURNISHINGS
Grace Home Furnishings
Grace Home Furnishings was founded in 2000 by designers Michael Ostrow and Roger Stoker. The firm provides expert one-on-one interior design services at their Palm Springs and Los Angeles studios, as well as offering a curated selection of custom furniture, accessories, rugs, and lighting at their showroom in the Uptown Design District of Palm Springs.
Grace Home Furnishings works in a variety of design styles, including midcentury modern, Spanish, and updated traditional. Their interior design projects can be found throughout California as well as in New York, Connecticut, London, and Puerto Rico. They have garnered the attention of such publications as Traditional Home, Architectural Digest, and House Beautiful.
Grace Home Furnishings.
PHOTO COURTESY GRACE HOME FURNISHINGS
Whether you are looking for a special piece of furniture or full-scale interior design services, Grace Home Furnishings can turn that vision into a reality that is classic and refined, elegant yet comfortable.
1001 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
760-904-6337
gracehomefurnishings.com
Knife set at Wabi Sabi Japan Living.
PHOTO BY BRANDON HARMAN
Wabi Sabi Japan Living
This home goods store in downtown Palm Springs specializes in Japanese tableware, cookware, high-quality kitchen knives, Japanese whisky, sake, and other specialty items for entertaining traditionally seen in Nippon culture.
The guys behind the scenes, Darrell Baum and Osamu Sagara , are well-versed in Japanese design. They travel to Sagara’s home country every year to visit family and friends and also to seek out new products for the store. Their deep passion for the area’s time-honored customs propelled them to open this space so they could introduce the traditions and tools of Japan to their neighbors in Greater Palm Springs.
In addition to the array of authentically crafted houseware products, the retail store features a sake-tasting patio, quality forged knives to test, and weekly cooking demonstrations. Stop in to discover the wabi-sabi mindset, which in Japanese, refers to embracing the beauty in imperfection and impermanence.
300 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
760-537-3838
wabisabijapanliving.com
Darrell Baum and Osamu Sagara.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY BRANDON HARMAN
Dishaware at Wabi Sabi Japan Living.
PS HomeBoys
PS HomeBoys promises a fun shopping experience, whether you’re a full-time resident or a visitor coveting the desert-oasis lifestyle.
The vibrant design showroom captures the quintessential Palm Springs aesthetic in its iconic mix of midcentury-meets-modern offerings, including indoor and outdoor furniture, fabulous wallpaper, artwork and home décor, chic gifts, resortwear, and fashionable accessories for your wardrobe.
PS Homeboys.
PHOTO BY BRANDON HARMAN
PS Homeboys.
PHOTO BY BRANDON HARMAN
PS Homeboys.
PHOTO BY BULATOVA PHOTOGRAPHY
One visit, and you’ll see why PS HomeBoys was named the desert’s Best Furniture Store in a 2023 Coachella Valley Independent poll.
108 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
760-318-7388
pshomeboys.com
Uptown Design District
Uptown unfolds like a luxury design tome celebrating the style and panache of both midcentury and modern-day Palm Springs. Chic clothiers like Trina Turk, Wil Stiles, and Candice Held blossom with cheery fabrics in easy-to-wear silhouettes, while vintage and contemporary furnishing showrooms and art galleries attract patrons chasing an interior refresh. It’s an ideal spot to stroll if you’re seeking a design-minded souvenir or gift. When hunger or the need for a craft cocktail strikes, modern eateries stand at the ready to satisfy. The district is home to the pooch-friendly hangout Boozehounds and other spiffy restaurants representing a variety of international cuisines.
North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
Trina Turk.
PHOTO BY NATE ABBOTT
Peepa’s
This chic boutique for gifts, clothing, and fun decorative accessories embraces the colorful midcentury-modern aesthetic of Palm Springs and encourages everyone to live their life in color.
Celebrating five years in business, Peepa’s has become a “must-stop shop” when visiting Palm Springs. Peepa’s carries diverse collections of products ranging from kitschy gifts and games, sassy greeting cards, and original artwork by local artists to men’s resort and swimwear, caftans, women’s ready-to-wear, swim, and resortwear, along with a large assortment of splashy fashion accessories and sunglasses. The boutique also carries product designed by the owner, Jeff Witthuhn, and an expansive collection from Unique Vintage and Smak Parlour, as well as collections from Parke & Ronen, Katy Perry Shoes, and Sam Edelman.
Local entertainer Deven Green wears apparel from Peepa’s in Palm Springs at the new Velvet Rope Hotel designed by David Rios.
PHOTO COURTESY PEEPA'S
Peepa’s is a proudly gay-owned business that strives to carry products that are made in America. Customers rave about the service standards and the store experience, set to a soundtrack of fun, upbeat disco music. When you’re at Peepa’s, you know you’re in for a fabulous, and fabulous looking, time.
120 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
760-318-3553
peepasps.com
Paintings by Kathleen Scoggins at Desert Art Center.
PHOTO COURTESY DESERT ART CENTER
Desert Art Center
Established in 1950, Desert Art Center is the oldest arts organization in the Coachella Valley. The 2,000-square-foot gallery, located in Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District, is open daily October through May with new shows, exciting exhibitions, and special events happening monthly.
550 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
760-323-7973
desertartcenter.org