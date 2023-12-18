11 Shops, Galleries, and Home Showrooms in Palm Springs

SPONSORED

Just Fabulous

Whether you’re seeking that “special something” for yourself or a loved one, you’ll satisfy your search at this “oh so chic” Palm Springs boutique.

Expect good vibes and fun times while perusing the curated collection of whimsical gifts, cheeky greeting cards, limited-edition art, books, candles, products for kids and pets, and much more.

“I named it ‘Just Fabulous’ and not ‘Just OK’ for a reason,” owner Stephen Monkarsh says. “My life purpose is to spread joy to others. If you’re not feeling fabulous when you enter my boutique, I want to make sure you do when you leave.”