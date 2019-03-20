You know it’s festival season in Greater Palm Springs when the usually breezy Interstate 10 chokes up with cars decked out in Carpoolchella paint and RVs destined for the world’s largest country fête. With 100,000 people (give or take, depending on the festival) cruising in, around, and out of the area for those long, mellifluous weekends, the traffic sucks. There’s no way around it. But half the fun of any road trip is in the detours you make along the way. So, plan a pit stop to stretch your legs and discover the desert’s quirkier side.

1. Cabazon Dinosaurs

Cabazon

Near Cabazon’s designer outlet shops, you’ll find SoCal’s favorite dinosaurs. Most will recognize Dinny and Mr. Rex, the steel-and-concrete giants visible from the freeway, but may not realize more than 50 dinos perch on property. Read our profile story HERE.

cabazondinosaurs.com

2. Desert Christ Park

Yucca Valley

Almost 50 statues depicting biblical scenes were installed on a High Desert hillside in the 1950s. They are now cared for by the Desert Christ Park Foundation. Read our profile HERE.

desertchristpark.org

3. Sky Village Swap Meet and Bob’s Crystal Cave

Yucca Valley

Every weekend, this family-owned compound (formerly a drive-in theater) comes to life as local artisans sprawl across its 7 acres and vend their wares. You’ll find a variety of assemblage sculptures and kitschy folk art on the property along with Bob’s Crystal Cave, a man-made cavern decked in thousands of hand-placed gems. skyvillageswapmeet.com