Where to Celebrate 4th of July in the Desert

Ready to say Happy 243rd birthday to the country? Greater Palm Springs has a plethora of ways for the whole family to celebrate the nation’s Independence Day on July 4 and even the day before. You can choose from this selection of events and more.
COACHELLA
City of Coachella hosts carnival rides, games, food vendors, fireworks.
When: 5-9 p.m. July 3
Location: Bagdouma Park, 51-723 Douma St.
Information: 760-398-3502 or coachella.org
PALM SPRINGS
AAP – Food Samaritans Midsummer Party
Food Samaritans (AAP) will host a dazzling Independence Day party and fundraiser at the historic O’Donnell House, perched high on the mountainside above the Palm Springs Art Museum. View the City of Palm Springs’ fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. A DJ will play a range of upbeat songs and guests will be treated to a ‘good barbecue with burgers, grilled chicken, and more.
When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. July 4
Location: Historic O’Donnell House, 412 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Tickets: $150, includes fireworks, plus synchronized soundtrack of patriotic music via The Eagle 106.9 FM.
Information: 760-325-8481 or aidsassistance.org/events
Swimming
Stay cool while enjoying music and playing in an inflatable slide. Games offered too. Later, see the fireworks from the pool.
When: 2 p.m. July 4 until the end of fireworks.
Location: Palm Springs Swim Center, 405 S. Pavilion Way in the Sunrise Plaza Complex, next to the Leisure Center.
Cost: $2 for ages 4 to 12; $6 adults. Pre-purchase adults tickets at the Leisure Center in Sunrise Park.
Information: 760-323-8272 or palmspringsca.gov
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AAP -– FOOD SAMARITANS
Fireworks from above at the AAP – Food Samaritans celebration.
Rooftop pool party with DJ
When: DJ starts at 7 p.m. July 4. Stay later to watch the city’s fireworks.
Location: Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel, 100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way.
Cost: $4 for day pass.
Information: 800-532-7320 or rowanpalmsprings.com
All-American Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza and Palm Springs Power Baseball
When: Gates open 4:30 p.m. July 4 at Palm Springs Stadium. Specialty food, snacks and beverages provided by vendors in the concession area before and during the game.
6:05 p.m.: The Power will take on the PSCL All-Stars.
9:15 p.m.: After the game, the city of Palm Springs will host their annual fireworks show at the ballpark, giving those who attend the game premium advanced seating for the view. Fans can also go onto the ball field for viewing.
Tickets: Prices will be the same as they have been all season. Pre-purchase here — tickets.vendini.com
VIP Area: $20 per person, includes shaded seating, unlimited hot dogs, peanuts and popcorn, plus discounted sodas and beer.
Free viewing of fireworks only: Sunrise Park. Get there early because parking can be tight. The ballpark opens at 8 p.m. for free viewing.
Location: Palm Springs Stadium, Sunrise Park between Ramon Road and East Baristo Road, 1901 E. Baristo Road.
Parking: Premium $5 main lot, first-come, first-served.
Information: 760-778-4487 or
palmspringspowerbaseball.com
Celebrate The Fourth With the Palm Springs Cultural Center
How does dinner, a show, and fireworks sound? You can get all three in a special event hosted by the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Dinner is a hamburger or hotdog with a choice of a side. There are several ticket packages to choose from.
The show, the season 3 premiere of Stranger Things (episodes 1 and 2) from Netflix, will screen from 7-8 p.m. in the Camelot Theatres. Then view the city of Palm Springs fireworks from the parking lot.
When: 5-8:30 p.m. July 4
Location: 2300 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs
Parking: You can reserve a spot in the center’s parking lot as an upgrade.
Fireworks: View the fireworks coming from the nearby Palm Springs Baseball Stadium, which starts at 9 p.m.
Information: eventbrite.com
RANCHO MIRAGE
Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage Fireworks
View a free fireworks spectacular at 9 p.m. Park and view the fireworks from the south lot of the casino. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AGUA CALIENTE RESORT CASINO SPA RANCHO MIRAGE
When: 9 p.m. July 4
Location: Agua Caliente Resort Spa and Casino, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive
Admission and parking: Free.
Information: 888-999-1995 or AguaCalienteCasinos.com
PALM DESERT
City of Palm Desert and Indian Wells hosts picnic, volleyball, fireworks, music.
When: 2 to 9:20 p.m. July 4.
Location: City of Palm Desert Civic Center Park, 43900 San Pablo Ave. (Fred Waring Drive and San Pablo Avenue.
7:30 p.m.: National Anthem and presentation of the U.S. flag by a U.S. Marine Corps color guard.
7:45 to 9:30 p.m.: Swing Cats Big Band performs classic American swing and big band favorites.
9 to 9:20 p.m.: Fireworks display, with a simulcast of patriotic music via The Mix 100.5 FM
Parking: Will be allowed until 6 p.m., with access on Fred Waring Drive.
Notes: Barbecue food and beverage vendors available or bring your own picnic. Golf carts will not be allowed in the park on July 4. The dog park will be closed.
Shuttle: Free, air-conditioned shuttle service will run between The Gardens on El Paseo and the park from 6 to 10 p.m. The Gardens is at the corner of El Paseo and San Pablo Avenue.
Recommended: Flashlights for safely exiting the park.
Information: 760-568-1441 or
cityofpalmdesert.org
INDIO
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Fireworks Celebration
The Cabazon Band of Mission Indians and Fantasy Springs Resort Casino will host a community-wide fireworks display in honor of Independence Day. The public is welcome to bring blankets and low-back folding chairs to comfortably watch the show.
When: 8:45 p.m. July 3
Location: Eagle Falls Golf Course, next to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy. Gather early around the Eagle Falls Golf Course Pro Shop and in the surrounding lot.
Cost: Free. Open to all ages.
Parking: gravel lot closest to the pro shop (follow signs to Eagle Falls), and in the parking garage and the property’s north and west lots.
Information: 800-827-2946 or fantasyspringsresort.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
TWENTY-NINE PALMS
Fourth of July Fireworks and Celebration
Enjoy a kid’s zone, food vendors, and live music, followed by a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets.
Location: Luckie Park, located off Utalh Trail (north of Highway 62) between Two Mile Road and Joe Davis Drive.
Information: 760-367-7562 or
visit29.org
YUCAIPA
Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks Show
Venture to the Yucaipa High School football field where you can feast on food from vendors, listen to live music, and watch fireworks at 9 p.m.
When: 4-9 p.m.
Where: 33000 Yucaipa Blvd.
Information: yucaipa.org
LAKE ARROWHEAD
ALA Fireworks Over Lake Arrowhead
No triple-digit heat to deal with here. Details are scant at this point, but there will be fireworks that can be viewed from the park, Lollipop Beach (at the end of the peninsula past the park), Village Bay Beach, or sit along the dockside.
Where: Lake Arrowhead Village, 28200 State Route 189
Information: ala-ca.org
BIG BEAR LAKE
Big Bear Fourth of July Fun Run
Support RunFar, a nonprofit organization that benefits the children of fallen soldiers and raises awareness about veteran suicide and PTSD, by participating in the fun run. Sign up for a 5-kilometer, 10K, or 15K events. Register now or at the event.
When: 9 a.m. July 4
Where: Meadow Park, 41220 Park Ave.
Information: runbigbear.com
Fourth of July at 8,200 Feet
The fireworks are shot from a barge on Big Bear Lake directly off of Pine Knot Landing. Bring a jacket or blanket as evening temps can dip.
When: 8:45 p.m. July 4
Where: View the fireworks from various locations throughout the Big Bear area. Check the website.
Food: Feast at the Rotary Club 4th of July barbecue with fees ranging from $20 for kids 12 and under to $100 VIP and watch the fireworks at the same time. Gates open at noon July 4.
Information: bigbear.com
IDYLWILD
54th Annual Fourth of July Community & Family Parade
Take in the hometown appeal of a small-town parade with the 53rd annual starting at 10 a.m. Parade route originate from Fern Valley Corners down North Circle Drive.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF PHYLLIS MUELLER
WHERE TO VIEW FIREWORKS
• Drive up Highway 74 to Vista Point to have an overview of the entire valley and see several fireworks displays at once. Be careful driving down the switchback once the fireworks are over.
• Take the elevator up to the 12th Floor Lounge at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. The lounge opens at 5 p.m. July 3 before Fantasy Springs’ fireworks display.
• From the second floor of The Gardens at El Paseo in Palm Desert. Watch from a balcony or dine al fresco at Tommy Bahama and enjoy the Palm Desert fireworks from their patio.