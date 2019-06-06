Where to Celebrate 4th of July in the Desert

Rooftop pool party with DJ

When: DJ starts at 7 p.m. July 4. Stay later to watch the city’s fireworks.

Location: Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel, 100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way.

Cost: $4 for day pass.

Information: 800-532-7320 or rowanpalmsprings.com

All-American Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza and Palm Springs Power Baseball

When: Gates open 4:30 p.m. July 4 at Palm Springs Stadium. Specialty food, snacks and beverages provided by vendors in the concession area before and during the game.

6:05 p.m.: The Power will take on the PSCL All-Stars.

9:15 p.m.: After the game, the city of Palm Springs will host their annual fireworks show at the ballpark, giving those who attend the game premium advanced seating for the view. Fans can also go onto the ball field for viewing.

Tickets: Prices will be the same as they have been all season. Pre-purchase here — tickets.vendini.com

VIP Area: $20 per person, includes shaded seating, unlimited hot dogs, peanuts and popcorn, plus discounted sodas and beer.

Free viewing of fireworks only: Sunrise Park. Get there early because parking can be tight. The ballpark opens at 8 p.m. for free viewing.

Location: Palm Springs Stadium, Sunrise Park between Ramon Road and East Baristo Road, 1901 E. Baristo Road.

Parking: Premium $5 main lot, first-come, first-served.

Information: 760-778-4487 or

palmspringspowerbaseball.com

Celebrate The Fourth With the Palm Springs Cultural Center

How does dinner, a show, and fireworks sound? You can get all three in a special event hosted by the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Dinner is a hamburger or hotdog with a choice of a side. There are several ticket packages to choose from.

The show, the season 3 premiere of Stranger Things (episodes 1 and 2) from Netflix, will screen from 7-8 p.m. in the Camelot Theatres. Then view the city of Palm Springs fireworks from the parking lot.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. July 4

Location: 2300 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs

Parking: You can reserve a spot in the center’s parking lot as an upgrade.

Fireworks: View the fireworks coming from the nearby Palm Springs Baseball Stadium, which starts at 9 p.m.

Information: eventbrite.com