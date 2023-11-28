5 Fabulous Restaurants in Indian Wells

Eureka!

The cool, casual concept restaurant boasts a big-time burger menu. There’s an option topped with fig marmalade and goat cheese, one with pickled jalapeños and a fried egg, and another adorned with bone-marrow butter. A housemade beet-and-kidney-bean patty will satisfy veg-heads. The eatery is just as well-known for its bustling bar, which stocks an impressive roster of craft beer and small-batch whiskeys.

74985 Highway 111, Indian Wells

760-834-7700

eurekarestaurantgroup.com

SPONSORED

Vue Grille & Bar

You’re in for good times and great views at Indian Wells Golf Resort’s clubhouse restaurant. With sweeping walls of glass and a large covered patio, the second-level hangout serves lunch and dinner with an approachable menu that rotates seasonally. Prix fixe options are available for groups, and produce comes from within a 70-mile radius. Stop in, and you’ll see why it’s a local favorite.

44500 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells

760-834-3800

indianwellsgolfresort.com