5 Fabulous Restaurants in Indian Wells

Eureka!
PHOTO BY DANIELLA STALLINGER
Eureka!
The cool, casual concept restaurant boasts a big-time burger menu. There’s an option topped with fig marmalade and goat cheese, one with pickled jalapeños and a fried egg, and another adorned with bone-marrow butter. A housemade beet-and-kidney-bean patty will satisfy veg-heads. The eatery is just as well-known for its bustling bar, which stocks an impressive roster of craft beer and small-batch whiskeys.
74985 Highway 111, Indian Wells
760-834-7700
eurekarestaurantgroup.com
SPONSORED
Vue Grille & Bar
You’re in for good times and great views at Indian Wells Golf Resort’s clubhouse restaurant. With sweeping walls of glass and a large covered patio, the second-level hangout serves lunch and dinner with an approachable menu that rotates seasonally. Prix fixe options are available for groups, and produce comes from within a 70-mile radius. Stop in, and you’ll see why it’s a local favorite.
44500 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells
760-834-3800
indianwellsgolfresort.com
Vue Grille & Bar.
PHOTO COURTESY INDIAN WELLS GOLF RESORT
Nobu at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
PHOTO COURTESY NOBU
Nobu
Originally established as a pop-up during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the highly regarded Japanese restaurant now remains open year-round. World-renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa developed the global concept chain. Sample all his signature items, from the famous tacos to succulent sashimi and melt-in-your-mouth maki. Save room for the Blueberry Yuzu Tennis Ball dessert, a fruity nod to the restaurant’s unrivaled views of Stadium 2.
78200 Miles Ave., Indian Wells
760-200-8185
noburestaurants.com/indian-wells
Baby’s Marché
Bringing a taste of Europe to Indian Wells, this small gourmet market and café, recently opened by chef Justin Snyder and his wife, Johanna, specializes in sandwiches and panini stuffed with fine cheeses, veggies, and meats like prosciutto de parma, Italian roasted ham, and salami. Care to host a picnic? Order the charcuterie box to go for a graze-worthy selection of cheeses, cured meats, fruits, and crackers. The market vends pantry items including herbal teas, handcrafted sauces, candles, and cookbooks, while the butcher sources high-quality options like wagyu.
75270 Highway 111, Ste. 200, Indian Wells
442-666-4472
babysmarche.com
Crafted cocktail at Vicky's of Santa Fe.
Delectable bites at Vicky's of Santa Fe.
The team at Vicky's of Santa Fe.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY BRANDON HARMAN
SPONSORED
Vicky’s of Santa Fe
Since 1989, the place for cocktails, dinner, live music, and nightlife in Indian Wells — Vicky’s of Santa Fe — has been recognized for its award-winning American cuisine. The restaurant is consistently awarded “Best Hot Spot” and “Best Live Music Venue” by OpenTable diners. Take it from owner Marc Laliberte: “Vicky’s is a place where everyone knows your name and guests become friends and family.” There are multiple dining rooms, a bar, and a lounge with live music and electrifying performances every night. Reservations are required, with no cover charge. Nightly specials satisfy all appetites, bartenders shake up signature cocktails all night, and a walk-in wine cellar features a variety of California wines.
45100 Club Drive, Indian Wells
760-345-9770
vickysofsantafe.com