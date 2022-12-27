6 Best Steakhouses in Greater Palm Springs

Palm Springs

Mr. Lyons Steakhouse

Dark and lavish, Mr. Lyons specializes in perfectly cooked prime steaks and succulent seafood. Decadent add-ons include bone marrow butter. mrlyonsps.com

Rancho Mirage

The Steakhouse

Fine beef, chops, and fish pair with a lengthy wine list at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa’s signature steakhouse. An easy choice for dinner, The Steakhouse also serves an elegant Sunday brunch. aguacalientecasinos.com

Palm Desert

Mastro’s Steakhouse

The fine dining chain consistently ranks among the country’s top steakhouses, and its El Paseo location is no exception. Locals love this hot spot for the live lounge entertainment. mastrosrestaurants.com

La Quinta

LG’s Prime Steakhouse

“Prime” is the highest grade given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and that’s all you’ll find at LG’s. Lots of starters, sides, seafood, and bar bites makes this an easy choice for groups with different dietary preferences. lgsprimesteakhouse.com

Indio

Tack Room Tavern

Don’t let the laid-back cowboy atmosphere throw you. This restaurant at the Empire Polo Club crafts a mean filet mignon and bone-in rib-eye and pairs them with tasty sides like whiskey onion rings and gourmet mac-and-cheese. tackroomtavern.com

Coachella

Café 54

With a menu that touts a little bit of everything, this Augustine Casino spot is a go-to in Coachella if you’re in the mood for a steak dinner — or breakfast! The steak and eggs is the ultimate hangover antidote. augustinecasino.com

