6 Best Steakhouses in Greater Palm Springs

Palm Springs
Mr. Lyons Steakhouse
Dark and lavish, Mr. Lyons specializes in perfectly cooked prime steaks and succulent seafood. Decadent add-ons include bone marrow butter. mrlyonsps.com
Rancho Mirage
The Steakhouse
Fine beef, chops, and fish pair with a lengthy wine list at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa’s signature steakhouse. An easy choice for dinner, The Steakhouse also serves an elegant Sunday brunch. aguacalientecasinos.com
Palm Desert
Mastro’s Steakhouse
The fine dining chain consistently ranks among the country’s top steakhouses, and its El Paseo location is no exception. Locals love this hot spot for the live lounge entertainment. mastrosrestaurants.com
La Quinta
LG’s Prime Steakhouse
“Prime” is the highest grade given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and that’s all you’ll find at LG’s. Lots of starters, sides, seafood, and bar bites makes this an easy choice for groups with different dietary preferences. lgsprimesteakhouse.com
Indio
Tack Room Tavern
Don’t let the laid-back cowboy atmosphere throw you. This restaurant at the Empire Polo Club crafts a mean filet mignon and bone-in rib-eye and pairs them with tasty sides like whiskey onion rings and gourmet mac-and-cheese. tackroomtavern.com
Coachella
Café 54
With a menu that touts a little bit of everything, this Augustine Casino spot is a go-to in Coachella if you’re in the mood for a steak dinner — or breakfast! The steak and eggs is the ultimate hangover antidote. augustinecasino.com
