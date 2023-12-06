6 Restaurants to Try in Coachella

Birria en su jugo, a rich and comforting soup loaded with slow-cooked goat meat, from Jalisco.
Jalisco
Traditional recipes from the region of Jalisco dominate this popular downtown restaurant. Aside from tequila, which originated in the coastal state, the specialty here is birria (strewed goat meat). Discover hard-to-find classics like lengua (tongue), cabeza (beef cheek/head), and sesos (beef brains). Or choose from more familiar chicken, shrimp, and carne; hearty tortas; or tacos. The salsa is homemade!
1605 Sixth St., Coachella
760-398-7113
C’los Restaurant
This family-run business dishes out a variety of eats with friendly service in a no-frills space. Tucked away in a shopping complex, the hidden gem serves homemade pupusas (stuffed corn cakes, a staple of El Salvador). Wings, pizza, burgers, seafood, and plates of al pastor and enchiladas are all on the menu with a smattering of vegetarian options mixed in. Basic seating is available for dining in, or snag your meal to-go and picnic at nearby Bagdouma Park. C’los is open for all-day dining. Dishes are made to order, and portions are generous.
51335 Cesar Chavez St., Ste. 117, Coachella
760-391-5055
Perez Market
More than just a corner store, Perez Market is a local institution for takeout items such as street tacos, enchilada plates, ceviche, and aguas frescas. Prefer to do your own cooking? This one-stop shop is also a carniceria, or meat market, where you can buy house-marinated meats in a variety of cuts, plus seafood, fresh produce, tortillas, spices, alcohol, and all of your favorite imported Mexican candies and snacks.
In addition to the food, you’ll find a rotating assortment of products for parties, including piñatas, balloons, stuffed animals, candles, and table arrangements, especially around holidays like Valentine’s Day and Christmas. Perez Market regularly partners with other local businesses to showcase their goodies to the public.
52669 Cesar Chavez St., Coachella
760-398-4142
Sixth Street Coffee.
Sixth Street Coffee
Creative housemade syrups lend themselves to Mexican-inspired lattes. The Mazapan has a rich, nutty ﬂavor that takes a cue from the beloved peanut candy, and the Honey con Canela is a subtly sweet cinnamon-spiced option. In addition to espresso-forward staples, they also serve freshly squeezed lemonade in a variety of infused ﬂavors (there’s even a caffeinated cold brew version).
1500 Sixth St., Coachella
760-619-2221
Coachella Bar
A short walk to the heart of downtown, Coachella Bar offers a local Chicano feel that won’t be matched by bars anywhere else in the Coachella Valley. Don’t expect midcentury modern fixtures or mixologists. Instead, the cozy dive greets patrons with a neon Budweiser sign, a stripper pole holding up the ceiling (covered in dollar bills signed by patrons), and live music or entertainment on most weekends. Stop by on a Friday or Saturday to check out everything from a local metal band to a comedy show.
85995 Grapefruit Blvd., Coachella
760-541-9034
Coachella Firehouse Bar & Grill.
Coachella Firehouse Bar & Grill
Located in a former firehouse, this small gastropub doles out creative burgers, hand-cut fries, sandwiches, wraps, and more alongside bacon-loaded chavelas and flights of beer and wine. Opened in 2023 in downtown Coachella, the modern design and weekday happy hour have swiftly secured a loyal local fanbase. Snag a seat on the patio for an OG burger and fries. Order yours with sautéed jalapeños to feel the heat. Coachella Firehouse serves brunch on weekends, and yes, that includes mimosa flights.
1517 Sixth St., Coachella
760-619-2150