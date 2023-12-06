6 Restaurants to Try in Coachella

Jalisco

Traditional recipes from the region of Jalisco dominate this popular downtown restaurant. Aside from tequila, which originated in the coastal state, the specialty here is birria (strewed goat meat). Discover hard-to-find classics like lengua (tongue), cabeza (beef cheek/head), and sesos (beef brains). Or choose from more familiar chicken, shrimp, and carne; hearty tortas; or tacos. The salsa is homemade!

1605 Sixth St., Coachella

760-398-7113

C’los Restaurant

This family-run business dishes out a variety of eats with friendly service in a no-frills space. Tucked away in a shopping complex, the hidden gem serves homemade pupusas (stuffed corn cakes, a staple of El Salvador). Wings, pizza, burgers, seafood, and plates of al pastor and enchiladas are all on the menu with a smattering of vegetarian options mixed in. Basic seating is available for dining in, or snag your meal to-go and picnic at nearby Bagdouma Park. C’los is open for all-day dining. Dishes are made to order, and portions are generous.

51335 Cesar Chavez St., Ste. 117, Coachella

760-391-5055

Perez Market

More than just a corner store, Perez Market is a local institution for takeout items such as street tacos, enchilada plates, ceviche, and aguas frescas. Prefer to do your own cooking? This one-stop shop is also a carniceria, or meat market, where you can buy house-marinated meats in a variety of cuts, plus seafood, fresh produce, tortillas, spices, alcohol, and all of your favorite imported Mexican candies and snacks.

In addition to the food, you’ll find a rotating assortment of products for parties, including piñatas, balloons, stuffed animals, candles, and table arrangements, especially around holidays like Valentine’s Day and Christmas. Perez Market regularly partners with other local businesses to showcase their goodies to the public.

52669 Cesar Chavez St., Coachella

760-398-4142